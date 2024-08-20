Jo Adell's two-run double

- Advertisement
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball on Saturday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Little League Classic and the final Battle of the Bay in Oakland. The two also make their pick for the player of the weekend.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Aubrey's kick doesn't officially count, but it was a pretty impressive boot.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Caitlin Clark scored 29 points with 10 assists as the Indiana Fever resumed the WNBA season with a 98–89 win over the Phoenix Mercury.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
While skepticism about Elliott’s explosiveness and perhaps his gross production is warranted, the Cowboys view Elliott’s role in their ecosystem more favorably than the broader public.
Veteran pitcher Rich Hill has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox. It's the eighth time Hill has signed a contract with Boston.