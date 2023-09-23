Jo Adell's solo home run (3)
Jo Adell crushes a solo home run to center field, opening the scoring in the top of the 4th inning against the Twins
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays got a big win, while the Tampa Bay Rays lost more than a game. Chris Bassitt became the American League's second 15-game winner and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 6-2 on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two AL wild-card positions. Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He tied Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins. “Kind of typical him, you know?” Blue Jays manager John Schn
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the first New York Yankees player to hit three home runs in a game twice in one season when he connected in the seventh inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Judge hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth off rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt. The slugger added his third homer of the night by reaching the second deck in right field with a solo drive off Slade Cecconi. After rounding the bases, the reigning AL MVP took a cur
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
TORONTO — Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere. Max Domi, meanwhile, dreamt of pulling on the blue and white jersey since childhood. And Tyler Bertuzzi jumped at the chance to play for another Original Six franchise. The Toronto Maple Leafs remade a chunk of their forward group — new general manager Brad Treliving described it as adding "a little more snot to our game" back in the summer — during a dramatic off-season of change. The big names, including stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Mar
Cris Cyborg's long-standing beef with UFC CEO Dana White is water under the bridge.
Logan Cooley will be giving opposing defenses nightmares this season.
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
VANCOUVER — Twice Frenchman Gael Monfils came to Felix Auger-Aliassime's side of the court to remonstrate with him during their Laver Cup match. Twice Auger-Aliassime ignored the taunts from his opponent. "At the end of the day, the goal is to get through and win," said Auger-Aliassime about the confrontation. "I take all matches seriously and want to compete and win and have fun doing it." Auger-Aliassime beat Monfils 6-4, 6-3 as Team World won the first three singles matches of the internation
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The playoff-bound and injury-depleted Tampa Bay Rays put second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right patella on Saturday. Lowe was hurt Thursday when he hit a foul ball off his leg. The Rays selected the contract of outfielder Raimel Tapia from Triple-A Durham. To make room on the the 40-man roster for Tapia, right-hander Calvin Faucher was recalled from Durham and placed on the 60-day IL due to right biceps tendinitis. Tampa Bay outf
Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and new coach Reba McEntire cover the Eagles classic ahead of the Season 24 premiere
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will have neutral clock operators in the first postseason of pitch timers. MLB evaluated each team’s clock operators during the regular season and said Friday it will select up to a dozen of the best performers for postseason games, which start Oct. 3. A clock operator cannot work a postseason game involving the team whose games the operator times during the regular season. In addition, each postseason series will have the same clock operator for all games o
The NFL notebook for Week 3 takes a closer look at Justin Fields, Jerry Jones' stance on grass vs. turf, breakout rookie Puka Nacua and more.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
David de Gea might retire if he does not get offer from major club, Joao Felix to cost Barcelona 80m euros, Matthijs de Ligt growing frustrated at Bayern Munich, plus more.
VANCOUVER — Tennis great and Team World captain John McEnroe is sharing his frustration over what he see as a lack of cooperation and care from tennis organization officials when it comes to the Laver Cup. Players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- who all played in last year's competition -- are all missing from the line-up this year due to scheduling issues or injuries. The tournament also lacks a world No. 1 or single Grand Slam title winner and furthered suffered from the l