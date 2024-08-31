JJ Bleday's three-run homer (20)

- Advertisement
Sherrone Moore will reportedly make his debut as Michigan's full-time head coach without a contract.
Zubac has quietly been one of the NBA's better centers over the past few years.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday, moving closer to defending her title.
In addition to the (almost) endless combo of games available live every Sunday, comes fantasy view, the latest feature designed for you — the fantasy football manager.
Brown was injured in the Chiefs' first preseason game, and is not expected to suit up next Thursday vs. the Ravens.
Andy Behrens reveals his ideal six-player bench for a fantasy league of typical size and shape, made up of names available beyond the ADP top 115.
There are three weeks left in the regular season, and as teams fight for playoff spots, the debut seasons for up-and-coming talent are winding down, with Clark and Reese facing off Friday night.
We’ve made it folks, this the final pod of 'Cram Week' and concludes our draft season coverage. And we know for the majority of you - your most important drafts will be this holiday weekend. And we know time is of the essence, which is why today’s pod includes every Yahoo Fantasy analyst sharing their final piece of draft advice. It's also why this is the shortest pod of the entire year. Happy drafting everyone.
Johnson was playing his first game for the Tar Heels after transferring from Texas A&M.
Sanders threw for 445 yards and Hunter caught three TDs.
The score was 70-0 at halftime.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
The Chiefs waived Toney after a tenure that had more question marks than exclamation points.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join forces to preview every team in the NFC. For each team they discuss win totals, give a player to watch and try to predict why each team could under- or over-perform expectations this season.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows that team owner Jerry Jones loves to talk and dismissed his comments on contract negotiations as noise.
Approximately one month after acquiring him at the MLB trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals are designating Tommy Pham for assignment.
DeBoer takes over for Nick Saban, just as Perkins did for Bear Bryant more than 40 years ago.
The Patriots are going with the veteran QB to start the season.
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.