The jinx of Jimmy Vesey past

On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shows contrition for jinxing the Maple Leafs with his conviction that former Toronto player wouldn't score for his current club, the New York Rangers.

Video Transcript

- Hey, everyone. Welcome back to another episode of "In the Mentions." I'm TicTacTOmar. And the all black attire that you see right now is very appropriate considering what took place over hockey Twitter.

I'd like to say that I'm pretty decent at predicting things. I predicted the Connor Timmins trade via joke. I predicted that Jeremy McCann trade also via joke.

So one day we're about to face-- we're about to face the New York Rangers. And former Leafs Jimmy Vesey is on the team. And usually former Leafs will score, right? So I thought it'd be funny-- and again a lot of people ask why I did this, I was making it clear-- I thought it would be funny to just go have a random tweet.

So I said, I say this as a sign of my confidence in the Toronto Maple Leafs, and in brackets, and I will eat all the crow of this goes south. Jimmy Vesey ain't scoring.

So of course, as fate would have it, not only would Jimmy Vesey score once, he scored twice. [INAUDIBLE] and (LAUGHING) it's just so funny because as soon as it happened, I-- the first thing that came to my mind was [BLEEP].

And then my mentions went nuts. A whole bunch of people saying, like oh my gosh, this is your fault. A lot of people were saying tic tac Nomar and like a lot of L's and stuff.

And then and then for the cherry on top, the cherry on top, Jimmy Vesey himself likes the tweet-- liked the tweet, like legit he really liked the tweet afterwards.

So Yeah, in the span of 24 hours, I took three L's. He scored once. He scored again. And then he liked the initial tweet that I jinxed Leafs nation on.

Oh, it's just so funny. But I guess it just goes to show that no matter how well the team is playing, if you used to play on the Leafs, you're going to score a goal. Yeah, that will never go away.