Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of marriage
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7, making them the longest married presidential couple in history. (July 4)
HARRISON, N.J. — Mathieu Choiniere's smile said it all. The homegrown CF Montreal player was grinning from ear to ear after scoring his first Major League Soccer goal in a 1-0 triumph over Inter Miami Saturday night at Red Bull Arena. That smile carried over all the way to his post-game press conference. "It's been a long time since I'm working on this goal," Choiniere told reporters. "Just a big relief. I'm feeling very great. "I've been waiting for that goal for a long time. I worked hard and
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to cap a three-run 12th inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Saturday to snap their eight-game winning streak. Sean Murphy and Seth Brown singled to start the bottom of the 12th before Jed Lowrie's tying double off Matt Andriese (2-3), who couldn’t close out a game that lasted 4 hours, 24 minutes. “It was the most spirited game of the year,” said A's manager Bob Melvin, whose club had lost two i
The two regular-season games between Milwaukee and Phoenix this season fit the same script. Both were extremely high scoring. Both went down to the wire. Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the game winner each time. There was also this: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t be guarded in either game. And now, it’s the Bucks and Suns — forever tied together after Milwaukee won a 1969 coin flip after the teams' first seasons for Lew Alcindor — in the NB
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his 76th international goal and is now only one shy of Pele for the South American record as Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 on Saturday to progress to the semifinals of the Copa America. Messi scored from a late freekick and earlier laid on two assists as Argentina eventually subdued Ecuador and kept the superstar's dream of winning his first major international title alive. Argentina's rival at the Mané Garrincha Stadium on Tuesday will be Colombia, which e
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Pasher scored for the Houston Dynamo in the third minute, Álvaro Barreal countered for FC Cincinnati in the fifth in a 1-1 draw Saturday night. Pasher one-timed Sam Junqua’s wide cross with a left-footed rocket into the upper left corner to give the Dynamo (3-3-6) the lead. Geoff Cameron split several Dynamo defenders with a pass from Cincinnati’s half of the field to lead Barreal into an open space. Barreal slotted home the finish to tie it for FC Cincinnati (3-5-2). ___ Mo
ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They didn't even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter that carried the Bucks to a 117-107 victory over the upstart Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Suns in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is