Jimmy Fallon emotional over longtime 'SNL' staffer who died of Coronavirus

Jimmy Fallon opened up The Tonight Show with a somber tone Tuesday, following the death of Grammy-winning record producer and Saturday Night Live veteran music producer Hal Willner, who died at the age of 64 due to the Coronavirus.

"Guys, today is Tuesday, and we're getting there,” said Fallon. He continued, “This is a day-by-day thing, and I think at this point, everyone either knows someone who knows someone who has COVID-19, knows someone who has had it and beat it, or knows someone who's had it and passed away. Sadly for me, today was my first passing.”

"Our good friend Hal Willner from 'Saturday Night Live' is a music producer, genius, creative genius. I loved him so much. Everyone loved him. Every cast member loved him. And we will miss him so much,” shared Fallon.

Just as Fallon stated, Willner was beloved by many. On Tuesday, celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief and pay their respects.

Fallon, who was a cast member on SNL for six years, ended by saying, "My thoughts go to his family, and Sheila and Arlo. And, everyone, just take care of each other, and stay safe, and we're going to get through this, you know, together. Let's talk and help each other out whenever we can."

While Willner's official cause of death had yet to be announced as of Tuesday night, earlier in the day, sources confirmed that Willner died due to coronavirus complications, just one day after his 64th birthday.