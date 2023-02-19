Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home

Storyful

A freezer around which street artist Banksy created his latest artwork was removed for the second time on Thursday, February 16.Banksy’s new mural, created in Margate, United Kingdom, shows a housewife in 1950s-style clothing, with a swollen eye and a missing tooth, appearing to close the slightly open freezer, from which a pair of trousered legs protrude.Banksy captioned his work ’Valentine’s Day Mascara’ on Instagram, along with pictures showing a close-up of the woman’s battered face on Tuesday.The freezer was initially removed by Thanet District Council on “the grounds of safety” on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the council confirmed they return of the freezer after making it safe for the public.Footage by Gary Evans shows the returned freezer outside the property on Park Place, Margate.The freezer was subsequently removed for a second time on Thursday morning by Red Eight Gallery, who were called in by the owner of the property to help preserve the work.In a statement posted on Instagram, Red Eight Gallery CEO Julian Usher said: “I can confirm that we have been instructed by the house owner to handle the safe removal and promotion while a permanent home is sought.“The owners feel the weight of responsibility placed on them with this unexpected turn of events and will do everything they can to promote the message around domestic abuse, honour the significant interests of the Margate community whilst preserving the artwork for posterity.” Credit: Gary Evans via Storyful