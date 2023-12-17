Jimmy Butler with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Chicago Bulls

Stephen A. Smith is clarifying his comments about Warriors star Steph Curry after coach Steve Kerr defended the star against "disgusting" claims.
The Sacramento Kings are being linked to a number of star players as NBA trade winds begin to blow.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized Friday night after breaking his hip in a fall, according to his longtime business partner.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension made sense to him while talking to reporters head of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
Colby Covington drew massive heat from his fellow fighters after he made a contorvesial comment about Leon Edwards' deceased father at the UFC 296 press conference.
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.
The Blues fired head coach Craig Berube during a significant losing streak
The golf pro is taking part in the PNC Championship's Pro-Am event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club this weekend
SARNIA, Ont. — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont. The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Megan Keller scored a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. The U.S. went ahead 2-0 when Alex Carpenter scored at 4:46 of the third period. Danielle Serdachny got one back for Canada with a goal at 10:06, and Ella
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “They might fine me.”
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
Man sentenced months after arrest at Bengals game was captured in viral video
EDMONTON — Usually a team that outshoots its opponent by 33 shots comes out on top, but that was not the case in Edmonton on Thursday. Steven Stamkos scored four goals for the first time in his storied career and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 53 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way to douse the red-hot Oilers with a 7-4 victory. Tyler Motte, Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning (14-12-5), who have won four of their last six outings. Edmonton (13-13-1) led 57-24 on
TORONTO — Max Domi sufficiently stepped in for a flu-ridden Auston Matthews by scoring a goal and two assists to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 7-0 throttling of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Maple Leafs (16-6-6) blowout win stopped the Penguins' (13-13-3) two-game win streak before 18,921 at Scotiabank Arena. In his return, it was quite the downer for former Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas. He departed last summer to run the Penguins. In his second start for Toronto, Martin Jon
NFL fans won’t have to wait until Sunday to get their football fix in Week 15. There will be three NFL games played Saturday.
PHOENIX (AP) — Once the initial shock wore off on the price tag of Shohei Ohtani's record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, details about the contract emerged that were nearly as stunning. A total of $680 million — 97% of the money — was deferred until 2034-43 with no interest. Had the Dodgers invented some kind of contract voodoo new to Major League Baseball? Not really. But it appears to be a team-friendly deal that also has benefits for Ohtani as the Japanese
Paris St-Germain are keen on Man Utd's Casemiro, Mohamed Salah set for Liverpool stay in January, Villarreal want Arsenal's Cedric, plus more.
Zac Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, one brother in a family who took professional wrestling by storm in the 1980s until a series of tragedies