Jimmy Butler with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Chicago Bulls

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Usually a team that outshoots its opponent by 33 shots comes out on top, but that was not the case in Edmonton on Thursday. Steven Stamkos scored four goals for the first time in his storied career and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 53 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way to douse the red-hot Oilers with a 7-4 victory. Tyler Motte, Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning (14-12-5), who have won four of their last six outings. Edmonton (13-13-1) led 57-24 on