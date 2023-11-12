Will Jimbo Fisher’s firing change coaching contracts in college football?

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to Texas A&M firing head coach Jimbo Fisher and discusses how it can change the college football landscape.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: Jimbo Fisher is out as the head football coach at Texas A&M, even after a big blowout win on Saturday, but let's be real. This has nothing to do with the results over the weekend. The wheels were already put in motion last week as regents and board of directors for Texas A&M met to decide the coach's future. Why? Because the results haven't been good enough, and they're not wrong.

If you look at the recruiting rankings, Texas A&M has done a wonderful job, especially since name, image, likeness became part of the college football world. But the results on the field haven't translated. Since COVID, this is a team that's lost 10 out of 15 games against Power Five opponents. They're barely above 500, and that's not what Jimbo is being paid for.

But this is also a look in the mirror moment for all of college football. Let's be real. They're paying him more than $75 million just to go away. We're constantly told that college football by college football coaches, media, and fans needs competitive balance, that players can't be compensated for name, image, likeness. Because what does that do to competitive balance? And facilities matter so much, that stadiums matter so much.

When are we going to start talking about coaching contracts? They're fully guaranteed, and A&M has now told you, not only are they comfortable paying Jimbo Fisher $75 million to essentially walk away. They're comfortable paying what could be upwards of $100 million to bring in his replacement.

Most schools don't have that luxury. Texas A&M knows that they want to compete for championships, and Jimbo wasn't going to get that done. But, also, we have to ask if the system is broken, if we're in a situation where schools and coaches part way with this much money at stake.