Jim Nagy shares what's it been like having college and NFL coaches at practice
If you want to see the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, get ready to pay the most for a Super Bowl game ever.
REGINA — A case of old hockey cards uncovered in a Regina home is being hailed as a "once-in-a-generation" treasure trove of the game’s Great One. And the bidding has already topped $1 million. Jason Simonds, the sports consignment director at Heritage Auctions, says the lot contains 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee's 1979-80 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards. Odds suggest that means there could be 25 to 30 copies of the Wayne Gretzky rookie cards in the collection. This h
“You've got to have respect for each team.”
Greg Olsen is widely praised for his work as the No. 1 NFL analyst for Fox. With Tom Brady waiting in the wings on a lucrative deal, Olsen's next step is unclear.
The NFL agreed to a licensing deal with Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who hand-made trendy clothing for Taylor Swift and other celebrities, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Kristin Juszczyk's custom coat included a very optimistic detail, which she proudly showed off when the San Francisco 49ers secured their spot in the Super Bowl
Three of the four exemptions were given to player directors on the Policy Board, who will soon vote on the Tour's future.
The 49ers running back and his fiancée celebrated the NFC Championship win on Sunday night
"I don't think there should be a punishment."
Like the proud girlfriend she is, Taylor Swift humbly refused to take credit for Travis Kelce's game-winning performance in Sunday's AFC Championship game.
So, about those new NBA load management rules...
The 2024 NFL draft is roughly three months away, and the demand for QBs is clear, with five signal-callers potentially going in the first round.
The historic event is still without a main event, and ‘GSP’ is among fans’ dream participants
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.Michael McLeod of the NHL's New Jersey Devils has been charged with sexual assault related to an alleged group incident in 2018 in London, Ont., when he was a member of Canada's World Junior hockey team.The 25-year-old Mississauga, Ont., native's lawyers confirmed the charges Tuesday in a statement to CBC News."Mr. McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing," said Da
MLB's hot stove has been lukewarm and just weeks from spring training, a handful of the top free agents remain unsigned.
The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Here's what to know for the title game.
The Lakers nearly climb back from a 30-point deficit, but it was too much for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to overcome in a 135-119 loss to Houston.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have added some much-needed pop to their lineup by agreeing to terms with designated hitter Justin Turner on a one-year contract worth US$13 million, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday. The 39-year-old Turner, who hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 runs-batted-in last season for the Boston Red Sox, will be tasked with filling a void at DH in Toronto after the departure of Brandon Belt to free agency. Turner is a proven playoff performer who will likely s
Hatton will reportedly make his LIV debut this week on Jon Rahm's team.