Jim Jordan emerges as new House speaker nominee

STORY: U.S. Representative Jim Jordan emerged on Friday as the Republicans' second House speaker nominee in a week.

But even though closed-door votes left Jordan with the backing of a majority of House Republicans, he was still shy of the 217 votes he would need to seize the speaker’s gavel.

After an initial vote in which Jordan beat out Representative Austin Scott for the nomination, the second round of voting did not result in much more support for the Ohio congressman, as lawmakers said about one in four House Republicans cast a ballot purely against Jordan.

Since Republicans control the chamber by a narrow margin, they cannot afford to lose more than four votes if Democrats vote against Jordan, as they are expected to do.

Jordan, who serves as House Judiciary Committee chair, tormented Republican leaders for years as a vocal advocate for the party's right wing.

He has the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.

He also has the endorsement of Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as House Speaker on October 3 in a historic vote.

Jordan narrowly lost the nomination on Wednesday to Steve Scalise, who was seen as the heir apparent to McCarthy. But Scalise abandoned his bid on Thursday after it became clear he could not consolidate Republicans behind him.

Without a speaker, the House is at a deadlock as war expands in the Middle East, Russia continues to pound Ukraine and the U.S. government faces a November 17 partial shutdown deadline without additional funding from Congress.