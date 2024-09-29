Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert's leadership in 2024 'NFL GameDay Morning'
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh sits down with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt to discuss quarterback Justin Herbert's leadership.
