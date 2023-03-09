Jill Biden, Blinken present Women of Courage awards

STORY: One of this year's eleven recipients is Yuliia "Taira" Paievska, leader of a volunteer unit of paramedics in Ukraine who is best known for her work secretly filming and smuggling out videos documenting atrocities committed by Russia's forces in Mariupol.

Other recipients included: Veteran Ethiopian journalist Meaza Mohammed, who has been covering gender-focused violence in the African country, including sexual violence in the current conflict; Zakira Hekmat, an Afghan doctor and advocate for migrants and refugees who grew up and completed high school secretly under the Taliban's first period of control, among others.

The inaugural Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award went to Iran's women and girl protesters who embarked on months-long demonstrations across the country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in Tehran after being arrested for wearing "unsuitable attire".