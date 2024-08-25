Jhonkensy Noel's solo homer (12)
Jhonkensy Noel cranks a solo home run to center field for his 12th home run of the season, extending the Guardians lead to 2-0 in the 2nd
Jhonkensy Noel cranks a solo home run to center field for his 12th home run of the season, extending the Guardians lead to 2-0 in the 2nd
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Caitlin Clark, who was surprised by Maya Moore last season while playing with the Hawkeyes, was at the Target Center to watch the retirement ceremony on Saturday night.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
The first overall pick of last year's draft looked sharp in his first preseason snaps this year.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
DaRon Bland had a league-high nine interceptions last season for the Cowboys.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Angel Reese became the first player in WNBA history to grab 20 rebounds in two consecutive games after reaching that total in the Chicago Sky's matchup with the Connecticut Sun on Friday.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
NFL Sunday Ticket’s newest enhancement to their multiview feature allows fantasy football managers to watch up to 4 games at once so you don’t miss a single moment.
TV viewership for Indiana Fever games is getting bigger and bigger.
Will we see the 2023 winners defend their trophies?
The CFP field is bigger and that means more opportunities for teams that have just missed the cut in previous years.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
A former Colorado assistant football coach reportedly attempted to raise NIL funding from Saudi Arabia. The efforts were made on his own without the athletic department's endorsement.
The 2024 college football season is here. Sort of.