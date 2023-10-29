Jews among New Yorkers rallying for Gaza ceasefire

STORY: The protesters marched from Brooklyn to Manhattan holding pro-Palestinian signs and flags while chanting slogans. According to local media, Brooklyn Bridge was closed due to the protest. Members of the Orthodox Jewish community were seen standing in a line, holding signs that accused Israel of "atrocities" and "bloodshed".

Protest organizer Nardeen Kiswani urged the U.S. government to demand an end to Israel's ground invasion and bombardment of Gaza, while demonstrator Hany Barakat pleaded with the international community to help stop Israel from "bombing families." "Everybody get help. Please. That's the time to help now. Stop killing kids," he said.

Gaza's besieged residents faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout, before Israeli forces began ground operations in the enclave on Sunday (October 29), in an ongoing conflict following the deadly Oct. 7 attacks carried out by Hamas militants in southern Israel. Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip say some 7,650 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's campaign to obliterate the Iran-backed militants.