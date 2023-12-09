Jewish Community Center displays menorahs in honor of hostages in Gaza
The Jewish Community Center displayed menorahs in honor of hostages in Gaza.
The Jewish Community Center displayed menorahs in honor of hostages in Gaza.
The incident was captured on surveillance footage at the Michigan store.
An accounting professor slammed allegations against the former president as ‘absurd’
The arrested Minnesota man said in a phone call with his dad he “knew he wasn’t God, but he ‘had to do it.”
The deceased were identified by family as Stuart Rouse, 64, Cristina Rouse, 63, Eric Rouse, 57, Kristina Rouse, 33, and Melissa Rouse, 19
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press. The gunman was killed in a shootout with law enforcement, police said. The attack at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas sent shock waves through a city still scarred by the deaths of 60 people in a 2017 mass shooti
Former police chief incited mob on January 6, according to officials
The previously missing firearms have been located in Oregon and will soon be in the hands of probation officers The post Danny Masterson Being Moved to State Prison After 8 Missing Guns Accounted For appeared first on TheWrap.
DUBAI/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The armed wing of Hamas said on Friday it had repelled an attempted hostage rescue by Israeli special forces in the Gaza Strip, inflicting several military casualties, and that a captive also died in the incident. Israel declined comment, accusing the Palestinian Islamist faction of attempting psychological warfare against it. In a statement on Telegram, Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters discovered a special forces unit mounting a rescue attempt and attacked it, killing and wounding several soldiers.
Rep. Jim McGovern said the extremist Republican's tirade about Rep. Jamaal Bowman was "really rich."
A Surrey RCMP officer abused his power to search police databases for information on a troubled 19-year-old sex worker and her mother, then appeared at their home under false pretences to pursue a sexual relationship with the teenager, a B.C. court heard Wednesday.When they first met in 2014, Cpl. Peter Leckie knew the young woman had recently experienced the murder of her father, a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and entry into the sex trade, she said in a victim impact statement."
EDMONTON — Police say a woman has died after Edmonton officers used a stun gun then shot her while conducting a wellness check. Police say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the woman’s death. The police service says officers were called Wednesday to check on the welfare of a woman at a multi-unit dwelling. Police say no one answered the door when officers arrived. They say there was a concern for the woman’s health and safety, so officers entered her unit. Police say sh
The scene inside the Al-Nasr hospital ICU ward is chilling. The tiny bodies of babies, several still attached to wires and tubes that were meant to keep them alive, decomposing in their hospital beds.
Pitchfork was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years in 1988 for murdering and raping Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will not attend tonight's annual community menorah lighting at City Hall after saying the event had shifted toward a more political nature. "It has come to my attention late in the day that tomorrow's community menorah lighting event — something I have looked forward to attending over the years — has been repositioned as an event to support Israel," read a statement from Gondek posted to X. Gondek said that when she asked to speak at the event weeks ago, it was to brin
TORONTO — Police allege information on hundreds of Ontario drivers was secretly handed over to car thieves as part of an auto theft ring that included Service Ontario employees. Toronto police say they launched an investigation in February into an alleged auto theft operation believed to be behind several thefts in the city, and found the suspects were conspiring with staff at Service Ontario. They allege civil servants were trafficking driver and vehicle data from the Ministry of Transportation
Stephanie Langlitz, now 36, was a 14-year-old high school freshman when her Spanish teacher groomed her into a sexual relationship that lasted from 2002 to 2004
The crash took place on U.S. Highway 59 just north of Livingston and killed a 15-year-old boy. The truck driver was arrested on a homicide charge.
Toronto police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy last Sunday as a homicide.In a news release Friday, police said they received a medical call to a home in the area of Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 3. When they arrived on scene, police said a 3-year-old boy was found and pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say the toddler was left in the care of woman who was not related to the child the day before.They said the toddler and the woman entered an "organizati
NEWMARKET, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating after a man was allegedly shot by police in the stairwell of a Newmarket apartment building. York Regional Police say officers responded to multiple calls for screaming and a loud disturbance at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday when they located a 37-year-old man in the stairwell. The Special Investigations Unit says the man was shot by police and died at the scene. Police say a woman was also taken to hospital from the scene with non
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A former Saskatchewan Mountie told his murder trial his life was in turmoil and he was having sex with the man he's accused of killing, but he doesn't remember firing his gun. Bernie Herman, 55, took the witness stand Thursday at the Court of King's Bench in Prince Albert, Sask. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 death of Braden Herman, 26. The two men are not related. The trial has heard Braden Herman’s naked body was found in a park on the outsk