Jevon Carter with an assist vs the Memphis Grizzlies
Jevon Carter (Milwaukee Bucks) with an assist vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 04/07/2023
Jevon Carter (Milwaukee Bucks) with an assist vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 04/07/2023
Raptors star Pascal Siakam shared his thoughts on how sports betting affects players in an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast.
Luka Doncic is probable to play in Friday night game
The Lakers are an interesting team these days, maybe even an inspirational one, but they are not a championship-caliber team, Bill Plaschke writes.
The omens are good for the Suns, who have an 8-0 record when Kevin Durant is starting, but focus now turns towards the playoffs.
Despite not playing in an NBA game this season, Mac McClung had a pretty strong year.
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock said on social media that he now owns an island in Placencia, Belize.
This season has challenged Max Strus to play a bunch of different roles. The latest challenge: A late-season move into the Miami Heat’s starting lineup.
The quest for the highest possible playoff seed is another story for the Clippers and Lakers. The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38.
The NBA acknowledged in the decision that officials "could have taken steps to better manage this particular situation."
The Sacramento Kings have submitted a lengthy injury report for Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.
TNT analyst Charles Barkley believes the Kings will win a first-round playoff series against the Warriors or Lakers.
This story would never have been told if Udonis Haslem’s mother hadn’t moved from Miami to Jacksonville. Haslem, the NBA’s oldest active player at 42 and a three-time champion, is in the final days with his hometown team. “All I’ve ever tried to do is take care of my people, take care of my city,” Haslem said.
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown says he will miss the final two regular-season games but expects to be ready to go in time for the start of the playoffs after cutting a finger on his shooting hand. Brown told reporters Friday night before a game against Toronto that he cut his hand on some glass Thursday night and had to get five stitches. He was wearing a protective wrap and expects to be restricted for at least the next two days. Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Malcolm Brogdon (back
Takeaways from Friday’s road loss to the Wizards on Friday that locked the Heat into seventh place in the East, meaning it will need to qualify for the playoffs through the play-in tournament.
Jaren Jackson had 36 points, Luke Kennard added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 137-114 on Friday night to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for the second consecutive season. Memphis entered the game with a two-game lead over Sacramento for second place in the West, but the Kings owned the tiebreaker. After trailing by one point at the half, Memphis took command with a 24-7 run to start the third.
Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies) with an and one vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/05/2023
BOSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. With Milwaukee’s win over Chicago, Boston (55-25) secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds. Derrick White finished with 17 points in the opener of a two-game series. The teams meet again Friday in Boston. Brogdon, a candidate for NBA Sixth Man of the Year after
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green each had 26 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-109 on Friday night. Kenyon Martin Jr. added 14 points, Alperen Sengun had 14 points and 21 rebounds and Jabari Smith Jr. scored 13 points. The Rockets won consecutive games for the fifth time this season, improving to 21-50. The Hornets (26-55) played its home finale without injured starters LaMelo Ball (right ankle surgery), Gordon Hayward (left thumb sprain), Terry
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Herbert Jones scored a career-high 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 138-131 in overtime Wednesday night and clinch a play-in spot. Jones' fast-break dunk capped a decisive 10-0 run to open the extra period. The surge started with a pair of 3s by Trey Murphy III, who hit seven 3s in the game and finished with 30 points. The Pelicans combined to hit 21 3s, including five by Jones, who is known more as a defender tha
Yahoo Sports NBA writers Jake Fischer and Dan Devine hop on the the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to discuss the vibes around the Dallas Mavericks as they have dropped to 11th place in the West, and are in danger of missing the playoffs and potentially losing their First Round Draft pick. Subscribe to Ball Don’t Lie on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.