Jets blow it, AFC playoff scenarios & who's beating the Chiefs | More Football

In a wild turn of events, the New York Jets won a game and their fanbase is upset about it. The guys — specifically Richard, a noted Jaguars fans — discuss the different perspectives on tanking and why it's worth all the suffering. In the AFC, the playoff race is reaching a boiling point with the Browns having a shot at stealing the division title from the Steelers, the Colts and Titans heading down to the wire for the AFC South, and the Dolphins and Ravens battling it out for the final spot. They also touch on which AFC teams have the best shot at taking down the Chiefs and tee up festive slate of Week 16 games, including an NFC West showdown between the Seahawks and Rams, a crucial clash between the Steelers and Colts and a heavyweight bout between the Titans and Packers.

    Canadian captain Kirby Dach will miss the world junior hockey championship after suffering a wrist injury in a pre-tournament game against Russia on Wednesday night.

    The Nationals acquired All-Star first baseman Josh Bell from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

    It's an absolutely loaded class of players for this year's world juniors, but these are the nine most intriguing ones to watch during the tournament.

    Germany won't have nine players available for its first two games at the world junior hockey championship because of COVID-19 protocols.

    It all comes down to Week 16, which has opened the door for some unexpected players to be the difference-makers.

    James Harden should be able to return in time for the Rockets' new season opener on Saturday.

    It took 16 weeks of NFL games for the first head coach to miss a game due to COVID-19 protocols.

    Titans linebacker Will Compton got a haircut and it's so awful that his teammates and even the team Twitter account roasted him.

    The NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five games, four MVPs, three All-Stars making their holiday debuts, two 17-time champions and a partridge in a pear tree. There is something for everyone. Allow me to explain.

    Which NHL offseason moves will affect your fantasy hockey drafts the most?

    The Bills broke a long drought by winning the AFC East. Can they keep it going?

    Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have emerged from a COVID-19 outbreak to average 40 points and nearly 400 yards during a three-game winning streak that has put them in position to charge into the post-season with confidence.Problem is, the Ravens still need some things to fall their way to qualify for the playoffs.Baltimore (9-5) can beat the visiting New York Giants on Sunday and Cincinnati in the season finale and still fall short of an AFC wild card. Outside help is needed, but Jackson — the Ravens’ gifted quarterback — won’t be checking out the scoreboard while dealing with the fading Giants (5-9).“We’re just going to let it take care of itself,” Jackson said. “We’re not focused on the outside, or other teams and stuff like that. We’re focused on ourselves.”The Ravens appeared sunk after losing three straight while several key players, including Jackson, languished on the reserve/COVID-19 list. During that time, two games were rescheduled and Jackson didn’t play in a 19-14 loss at Pittsburgh that ended Baltimore’s shot at defending their AFC North title.Jackson returned to help the Ravens beat Dallas 34-17, storm past Cleveland 47-42 and manhandle Jacksonville 40-14. Over that span, he has thrown six TD passes and run for four scores.Pretty impressive.“They obviously went through that three-week stretch where they played on kind of not normal weeks -- short schedules, long schedules, guys being pulled out for COVID,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “They’re getting guys back now healthy. They’re really hitting their stride.”It’s a pivotal game for New York, too. The Giants followed a four-game winning streak with back-to-back losses to fall a game out of first place in the NFC East.“It’s honestly win at all costs, win by any means, do your job, execute at a high level,” defensive back Logan Ryan said.ANOTHER RUNNING QBThe Giants will hit the trifecta on running quarterbacks when they face Jackson on Sunday.New York started off the month against Russell Wilson and Seattle. The following week it was Kyler Murray of the Cardinals.Jackson — who ranks 12th in the NFL with 828 yards rushing and seven touchdowns — might be the best of the bunch.“I think this guy is a unicorn in terms of how he can play and how he really makes explosive plays with his legs, along with the arm strength and the plays down the field he’s capable of making,” Judge said.BEST FOR LASTThe Ravens are 12-2 in December over the past three seasons, 11-1 in games started by Jackson.In those 12 games, Jackson has thrown for 1,999 yards, run for 949 and tossed 22 touchdown passes compared to only three interceptions.This December thing isn’t just a recent occurrence. Baltimore is 23-8 at home during that month under coach John Harbaugh.DROUGHTThe Giants offence has struggled all season, and things have gotten worse. New York has scored 13 points in the last two games, and 30 in the last three.New York’s offence is ranked 31st overall, including 29th in passing. The quarterbacks have thrown for nine touchdowns, including one in the last five games. In the last three games, the Giants have scored a total of three points in the first half.New York hopes to have quarterback Daniel Jones back this week. He missed two of the last three games with ankle and hamstring injuries.HELP ON THE WAYTop cornerback James Bradberry should be back for the Giants this week after missing last week’s 20-6 loss to Cleveland because of a close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.With Bradberry out on Sunday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hit 27 of 32 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson may have to work harder with Bradberry on the field.Outside linebacker Kyler Feckrell, who had eight starts, has been cleared to practice after spending the past three weeks on injured reserve with a calf injury.SPECIAL COACHESHarbaugh and Judge got their current jobs after serving as special teams coaches, which is not exactly the customary route to joining the NFL head coaching fraternity.Harbaugh ran the special teams for Philadelphia and Judge was hired by the Giants following a gig as an assistant with New England.“I don’t want to get into too much of the hiring of who’s overlooked, whoever it may be. I’ve always been told if you’re good, they’ll find you,” Judge said. “Obviously, John was a very accomplished coach himself. He coached defensive backs (with the Eagles) for a year, but he was obviously one of the top special teams coaches for a long time.”___AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDavid Ginsburg, The Associated Press

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Allen Robinson opted out long before it became a regular thing.Robinson was the most notable player to leave Jacksonville following its most successful season in nearly two decades. He chose to hit free agency in 2018 instead of re-signing with the team that drafted him 61st overall four years earlier. He landed in Chicago and is one of three NFL players with at least 90 catches and 1,100 yards in each of the past two seasons.Allowing him to walk — the Jaguars could have placed the franchise tag on him — was one of the front office’s most significant missteps after the team nearly knocked off New England in the AFC championship game.Jacksonville will get a stark reminder of the error Sunday when Robinson faces his former team for the first time as the skidding Jaguars (1-13) host the playoff-hopeful Bears (7-7). It’s a must-win game for Chicago and essentially a must-lose for Jacksonville.“I’m excited for sure,” Robinson said. “But I wouldn’t say (it’s) anything significant at all.”His homecoming could mean more to Jaguars fans eager to see their team falter in its final two games. Jacksonville (1-13) has lost 13 in a row, tying the team record set in 2013, and is now in position to get the No. 1 pick — presumably Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence — in the 2021 NFL draft.Beating the Bears likely would knock the Jags out of the prime position, prompting countless hours of tanking talk in and around Jacksonville this week.“The fans are kind of lifers,” Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon said. “A lot of us are on one-year deals. You never know where you’re going to be, so you always have to put your best foot forward. Our focus is on the present, this week, rather than what’s going to happen with the draft.”The most popular opinion locally and nationally is Jacksonville can’t afford to mess this up after whiffing so often at the all-important quarterback position.Losing Robinson should have served as a lesson.Jacksonville spent significant draft capital and more than $35 million in free agency trying to replace him — and still haven't. They used second-round picks on receivers DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault. They re-signed Marqise Lee and ultimately paid him $16.8 million for three catches netting 18 yards. They brought in Donte Moncrief, giving him a one-year deal worth $9.6 million in 2019, and signed Chris Conley.None of them has been able to truly fill Robinson’s cleats. He has 90 catches for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns this season, helping make the Bears a legitimate playoff contender.“If you’ve coached them, you want them to do well,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “You just hope when you’re playing against them, they don’t do as well as they’ve been doing.”Robinson is generally considered one of the top receivers to ever play in Jacksonville, right up there with Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell, and that's without a consistently solid quarterback situation.He caught passes from Chad Henne and Blake Bortles in Jacksonville before relocating to an equally unstable QB situation involving Mitchell Trubisky, Chase Daniel and Nick Foles.“It helped me grow as a player a lot,” Robinson said of his early years. “I think I went through just some adversity. I wouldn’t say a lot of adversity, but going through some adversity as a young player in the league I think helped mould who I am today and how I approach things.”MORE HOMECOMINGSRobinson won’t be the only one facing a former team Sunday. Glennon spent the 2017 season in Chicago, starting four games before giving way to Trubisky. Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, backup Foles and safety Tashaun Gipson spent time in Jacksonville under Marrone.QB DECISIONMarrone opened up Jacksonville’s starting QB job this week, saying Glennon or Gardner Minshew will get the nod after a weeklong competition in practice.Glennon started three games before getting yanked following his fourth interception in six quarters.Minshew regained the starting spot last week at Baltimore, but he was sacked five times and missed several open receivers deep. He also took a safety, lost a fumble and had an interception that was returned for a touchdown negated by a roughing-the-passer penalty.ROOKIE WATCHJames Robinson needs 35 yards to break Dominic Rhodes’ NFL record for most rushing yards (1,065) by an undrafted rookie. Robinson, who is dealing with an ankle injury, has been Jacksonville's best and most consistent player on either side of the ball this season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press

    Coach Brian Flores started the rebuilding process in Miami a year after Jon Gruden did the same in his return to the Raiders.Both coaches traded away big-name players for premium draft picks and reshaped the roster in hopes of reviving once-proud franchises. While Flores arrived a year later than Gruden, he has the Dolphins well ahead of the Raiders in the rebuilding process.Surprising Miami (9-5) heads to Las Vegas (7-7) on Saturday night in playoff position, but with little room for error in the top-heavy AFC in an impressive one-year turnaround for a team that lost its first seven games in Flores’ debut season last year.“Since day one, there was never a doubt in my mind after I met Coach Flores and got around the organization that we could do some good things,” defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. “But I just hope that good things can continue to keep happening for us, but it’s all about putting the work in, putting the work in each and every week and just keeping moving. I’m just excited to be a part of it.”The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with wins against Las Vegas and Buffalo in the final two weeks as the rebuild has happened quicker than expected.“In December, when you’re playing in meaningful games, there’s a little bit of added anxiety or stress, if you want to call it that; but it’s good to kind of go through that,” Flores said.The Raiders had hopes of being in that position just a few weeks ago when they had a 6-3 record.But they have lost four of five games and are on the brink of being eliminated for the third straight year under Gruden and for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons.“I believe in us,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I do believe that we have the right kind of people, I do believe that. I’ve been around when times are tough, you’re playing a big game or things like that and the morale, people, the way they talk, the way they practice, it’s not good football. It’s not good for an organization. I believe we have the right things and the right pieces to build on and that’s why I’m always optimistic and why I feel that way.”OFF THE ISLANDDolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa has been looking up to Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota ever since he met him as a fourth grader growing up in Hawaii. They’re both of Samoan descent and Tagovailoa followed Mariota’s path to Saint Louis High School to college stardom to first-round pick.“Marcus has just been the standard a lot of the kids back home look to as a person, as a human being and being as good as he was, that didn’t change who he was as a person,” Tagovailoa said.There was a chance they both would start this week after Mariota played well in place of an injured Carr last week. But Carr appears to be healed from the groin injury and is likely to start for Las Vegas.GROUND GAMEFor the fourth year in a row, the Dolphins are unlikely to have a rusher reach 750 yards. But in last week’s win over the Patriots, the Dolphins rushed for 250 yards, their highest total since 2016, and undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed became their first 100-yard rusher in 32 games.“If you have a good ground game, it will definitely up your chances to win,” centre Ted Karras said.Miami might be content to keep it on the ground against the Raiders, who rank 25th in run defence.WONDERFUL WALLERRaiders tight end Darren Waller made his first Pro Bowl this week as part of a record-setting season. Waller has a career-high 93 receptions for 967 yards. He needs 12 catches in the final two games to break Hall of Famer Tim Brown’s franchise record of 104 set in 1997. Waller has 425 yards receiving the past three weeks, the most ever in a three-game span for a tight end.“He’s not a tight end. He’s not a typical NFL player. He’s a slash player,” Gruden said. “He might be the best split end that I’ve coached. He can go play flanker. We put him in the slot, he can run option routes and choice routes. We could throw it over your head with Waller. He might be the fastest guy on our team and he’s well-conditioned and he’s smart.”EMERGING ROOKIEThe Dolphins’ pass-catching group has been banged up lately, and rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. has taken advantage of more playing time. In the past three games, he has been targeted 20 times and has 17 catches for 160 yards, while showing an ability both to get open and avoid tacklers. Bowden was drafted by the Raiders in the third round, but struggled in training camp and was dealt to the Dolphins for a 2021 fourth-round pick.“Watch kids that come up today, and which ones played tag growing up,” Miami offensive co-ordinator Chan Gailey said. “If you played tag, then you know how to make a guy miss. He played a lot of tag, I guess.”___AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

    The Seahawks get a shot to claim the NFC West. Meanwhile, Tennessee-Green Bay get to flex to the rest of the league that they're for real.

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed star wide receiver Shaq Evans to a one-year contract extension. The six-foot-one, 210-pound Evans was fourth in the league with 1,334 receiving yards on 72 receptions with five touchdowns last year. He led the league with 15 receptions of 30 yards or more in his sophomore season. In 2018, Evans had 785 yards on 50 receptions. A fourth-round pick of the Jets in the 2014 NFL draft, Evans spent time with New York, Dallas, New England and Jacksonville before coming to the CFL. TICATS COACH SIGNS EXTENSION The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed head coach Orlondo Steinauer to a contract extension. Steinauer was CFL coach of the year last season in his first season as head coach after guiding the Ticats to a franchise-best 15-3 record and an appearance in the Grey Cup. The Seattle native joined the Ticats coaching staff for a second time in 2018 after a year as defensive co-ordinator at Fresno State University. “Orlondo’s record speaks for itself whenever he’s been a part of our organization,” Ticats chief executive officer Scott Mitchell said in a statement. “Beyond the numbers, he’s just an exceptional person and leader and we are very fortunate to have such a man as the head coach of the Tiger-Cats now and into the future.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020. The Canadian Press

    LANDOVER, Md. — Ron Rivera thought his first game with Washington would be against the Carolina Panthers he coached the previous nine seasons — a fitting season opener with a juicy storyline.Instead, he has had to wait until Week 16, more than a year after being fired from his first head NFL job and 361 days after being put in charge of Washington's football operations.A lot has happened in that time, from the raging pandemic to Rivera's skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, and now he's less focused on facing his old team than the opportunity to clinch the NFC East that would come with a victory and help Sunday.“I don’t want this to be people thinking this is a revenge game,” Rivera said. "We have a chance to get into the playoffs, and that’s why we want to go out and give ourselves the best chance of winning.”When these teams last met last season, Washington beat Carolina, and Rivera was fired two days later. Now he has the chance with some former players around to celebrate the improbable accomplishment of making the playoffs with a victory and a New York Giants loss to Baltimore.The NFL shifted Carolina-Washington to a 4 p.m. EST start, so players will know when they take the field whether they're in with a win. They also know they probably wouldn't be in this spot without Rivera, who set the goal of winning the division even when his team was 1-3.“He’s done a heck of a lot for us, especially everything that he’s been through,” starting right guard Brandon Scherff said. “To put us in a position like this, he’s done a fantastic job.”So far 14 games into putting his stamp on Washington (6-8), Rivera is still making an impact on Carolina (4-10), which has lost seven of eight in its first season under coach Matt Rhule to fall out of playoff contention. Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson said Rivera’s mantra of “control your inner APE” — which stands for attitude, preparation and effort — is something he hasn’t forgotten.“That is something that I guide my weekly routine, my weekly plan by that,” Jackson said. “That is going to be with me throughout my career. It’s just some of the small things that he has instilled in us without us even knowing.”WASHINGTON'S QB QUESTIONIf Alex Smith makes enough progress that his strained right calf feels good enough to play, the 36-year-old will start at quarterback for Washington. If not, it'll be 2019 first-round pick-turned third-stringer-turned starter again Dwayne Haskins, despite being disciplined for breaking COVID-19 protocol by partying without a mask last weekend.Smith, who's 4-1 as the starter two years removed from breaking his right leg in gruesome fashion, wants to help get Washington back in the playoffs.“To be playing meaningful games this time of year, you’re doing everything you can to get out on the field and play through whatever you can," he said. “These are essentially playoff games at this point with everything that’s on the line. You’re doing every single thing you can throughout the week to be out there.”McCAFFREY, BURNS DOUBTFULRhule said running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh), defensive end Brian Burns (knee) and cornerback Troy Pride (hip) are doubtful for Sunday. McCaffrey has missed 11 games this season, so his absence wouldn't be a big surprise.Burns could be a huge loss for Carolina. He is, by far, the team's top pass rusher with eight sacks and Rhule said not having him in the lineup “really changes our defence.”ROOKIE DEFENSIVE STARSThe game will feature two players in the running for AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honours: Carolina linebacker/safety Jeremy Chinn and Washington defensive end Chase Young.Chinn, a second-round draft pick, leads all rookies with 101 tackles, two forced fumbles, a sack and two defensive touchdowns. Young, the No. 2 pick, has 38 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles and at 21 is the youngest player in Washington franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl.“I think it starts with a healthy approach," defensive co-ordinator Jack Del Rio said recently. "When Chase Young arrived here, he was humble. He was a hard worker. He was about business. He was about learning from guys.”PANTHERS CAN’T FINISHThe Panthers have lost eight games in which quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had the ball in his hands on a late fourth-quarter drive with a chance to take the lead or tie. He said it would be a “huge lift” if the Panthers can break through.“When you have the opportunity to have that last shot, you want to be able to deliver,” Bridgewater said. "And we haven’t been able to deliver. We want to get over that hump.”Bridgewater is 3-10 as the team’s starting quarterback this season, and owner David Tepper seemed to put him on notice with his comments this week. Bridgewater still has two years left on his contract, but the Panthers could have a top-five pick in next year’s draft.“Unless you have that guy, for sure, that gets you to playoffs and Super Bowls, you have to keep re-evaluating that,” Tepper said of the team’s quarterback play. “Because that’s the only thing that matters is Super Bowls.”___AP Sports Writer Steve Reed contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

    NEW YORK — James Harden will be in quarantine until Friday, meaning the Houston Rockets star could be eligible to play Saturday when his team is to finally open its season in Portland.The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game postponed for a variety of coronavirus issues. Among them was Harden declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league's health and safety protocols.Meanwhile, the league announced Thursday that out of the 558 players tested for COVID-19 in the week starting Dec. 16, there were two new confirmed player positive tests.But the Rockets-Thunder game is the only one to be postponed so far this season.Under NBA rules, a team needs eight healthy players to play, and the Rockets were one short Wednesday. They have 16 players on the roster, and nine were out: One was injured; three returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus; four other players are quarantined as part of the virus protocols; and Harden was ineligible.The NBA's medical staff determined Harden needed to quarantine for four days, which started Tuesday, before he can return to practice, games or team activities. The league was still reviewing to see if any other quarantine decisions were needed for other Rockets players.Harden was fined $50,000 on Wednesday by the NBA, which said he violated protocols. The league prohibits attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.Video of the disgruntled star surfaced on social media, where he was shown without a mask at a crowded party in a private event space Monday night. Harden, in a since-deleted Instagram post, explained why he was at the event.He wrote: “One thing after another. I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in a position of success and now it’s a problem. Everyday it’s something different. No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can’t. The real people always end up on top.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

    Our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts reveal their most optimal lineups for Week 16.

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the precipice of the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a coveted first-round bye with a nine-game winning streak that includes some heavy hitters with Super Bowl aspirations of their own.The Bills and the Bucs. The Saints and the 'Fins.So while records alone suggest the Chiefs finally get a breather to finish off the regular season, facing the losing Falcons and the Chargers next week — both at Arrowhead Stadium — both Kansas City coach Andy Reid and Atlanta counterpart Raheem Morris are in agreement that Sunday's game could be far tighter than the more-than-10-point spread.“We have to maximize ourselves against a team that's playing hard," Reid said. "These games they've lost, over half of them have been in the fourth quarter. They're taking teams right to the end there.”Besides, the Chiefs (13-1) tend to play everyone down to the wire. They're the first team in NFL history to win six straight one-score games, blowing big leads in some of them, rallying in others and going toe-to-toe in the rest.The Falcons (4-8), meanwhile, have generally been on the short end of those games.They lost by a point to the Cowboys and Lions. By a field goal to the Chargers. All told, seven of their 10 losses have been by a single possession, and the remaining three came against division leaders Green Bay, Seattle and New Orleans.“A lot of people, your opponent mostly, they will tell you how the guys really go out there and fight every single week. Our games are exciting. Our games are fun to watch,” Morris said. “Haven’t gotten the results that we wanted in all of them, but these guys really go out there and they fight their butts off.”“Yes, we made some mistakes from a coaches’ standpoint and a players’ standpoint,” Morris continued, “but I don’t think anybody is pointing fingers at each other. I don’t think you’d point blame. Last week, we talked about that a little bit. We talked about blaming Matt Ryan and some of those type of things. We just don’t do that as a team. We go in each week and try to figure out what’s necessary to do to try to get a win. I think the guys really do a nice job of resetting."PLAYOFF SCENARIOSThe easiest way for the Chiefs to get the No. 1 seed is a win. But they also can clinch if Pittsburgh loses or ties, Buffalo loses, or if they clinch the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over one of those teams and tie the other.“It's a lot of pressure. A lot of different teams are trying to get that No. 1 seed,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “We have a pretty good football team coming in here, an offence that's pretty explosive. That's all I'm focused on, the Falcons, and how we can beat the Chargers.”RINGING THE BELLThe Chiefs lost rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the rest of the regular season after he hurt his hip last week in New Orleans. That means Le'Veon Bell, who also got banged up against the Saints, is poised to take on the majority of snaps against the league's 28th-ranked run defence.SEE ME IN ST. LOUISFalcons linebacker Foye Oluokun, a native of St. Louis, was a Rams fan before the team moved from his hometown to Los Angeles. Many of his friends soon began to root for the Chiefs after the Rams' departure, and he hopes to have his father and a few others among the limited capacity at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.“The Rams’ owners kind of disrespected our fan base," Oluokon said, “so a lot of people didn’t stay Rams fans."NEW LEAD BACKIto Smith has replaced Todd Gurley as the Falcons' lead running back after leading the way with 24 yards in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. Gurley lost a yard on his only carry, and despite leading the team with 644 yards rushing and nine TDs after signing a $5.5 million contract, it appears his time is nearly over in Atlanta“Ito, right now, is our lead dog,” Morris said. “Todd is going to have his role as a protector for us.”UNCERTAIN FUTUREThe Falcons could be headed toward a roster makeover, and that means an uncertain future for players and coaches. Morris hopes to be considered for the full-time job, but that isn't something he appears to be concerned about.“I’ve been in the 1-0 mentality, but yesterday our social justice committee had a quote up on the board that was kind of fitting,” Morris said. “It said, ‘I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know who holds the future.’"___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Skretta, The Associated Press