Jesse Winker's solo home run (6)
Jesse Winker homers on a fly ball to center field, extending the Nationals' lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the 4th
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after injuring his shoulder while diving for a ground ball. Initial tests showed no serious damage.
Vincent Goodwill connects with Boston Globe's national NBA writer Gary Washburn to recap the wild weekend of playoff basketball and look ahead to the conference finals.
The Vikings have stated that they believe Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Will they reach a deal that compensates him as such?
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Jim Otto appeared in 210 straight games for the Raiders and was one of just three players who appeared in every single regular season AFL game throughout his career.
For the first time in two decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals.
Logano started on the pole and never got passed under green.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz's immediate future as the team's closer is "fluid," according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, Xander Schauffele has won his first career major championship.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
The New York Liberty earned more than $2 million in ticket revenue in their win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Saturday.
Xander Schauffele held a one-shot lead entering play on Saturday at Valhalla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
LeBron James reportedly wouldn't join an NBA team who drafts his son Bronny. Previously, LeBron has said he wants to play his final season with his son.