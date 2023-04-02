Jesse Winker's two-run single
Jesse Winker hits a two-run single to left-center field, scoring Brice Turang and Joey Weimer and extending the Brewers' lead to 5-2 in the 6th
The Northern Irishman is looking to add a first Masters title to his collection having finished runner-up last year.
A slumbering offense, stretch of poor defense and pitch-clock violation combined to doom the Royals.
“It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”
The biggest night of wrestling went Hollywood… again! WrestleMania 39, set for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium, marked the pay per view’s second time coming to the Greater Los Angeles area. As you’ll recall, WrestleMania 21 took place at the Crypto.com arena (then known as the Staples Center) back in […]
"You can support the LGBTQ community without having to wear a hat, a t-shirt or a jersey."
Jose Aldo took a hostile stance when informed of Conor McGregor's desire to rematch him in the boxing ring.
Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday. The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title and first one since 2018 in Madrid.
OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
TORONTO — Summer McIntosh set her second senior world record in five days, winning the 400-metre individual medley in 4:25.87 at the 2023 Canadian swimming trials on Saturday night. The old record of 4:26.36 was set by Katinka Hosszu of Hungary at the 2016 Rio Olympics. A huge crowd at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre roared their support as McIntosh swam the final metres of the race. “That’s the first time I really, vividly heard the crowd during my race,” said McIntosh, who waved at the crowd
By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent, in Melbourne
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?
MIAMI — Leylah Fernandez of Montreal will be playing in the Miami Open women's doubles final. Fernandez and her partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago edged past Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera in a 70-minute Friday night semifinal thriller, losing the first set 6-1, then bouncing back with 6-2 and 14-12 victories. Townsend and Fernandez only had one ace in the tight match, but did a great job controlling unforced errors and saving break points (4-of-6). Townsend and Fernandez wil
Losing control coming out of a corner on an oval is every IndyCar driver's nightmare, but Conor Daly simply saved it by executing a perfect 1080 through the infield grass.
OTTAWA — Virtually nothing went Brad Gushue's way in his opening game at the world men's curling championship on Saturday. Some stones picked. Other shots were simply missed. And a tough Switzerland side made the Canadians pay. Yannick Schwaller delivered an emphatic 8-3 win over Canada in a round-robin opener that was essentially over at the fifth-end break. "That was awful," Gushue said. "We haven't had our butts kicked like that in a long time." Canada bounced back in the evening draw with a
The shortened-race format was first introduced at three rounds in 2021, and has been doubled to six for this year.
Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.
Leon Draisaitl scored three goals to reach 50 for the season, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-0 on Saturday night to clinch their fourth straight playoff berth. Zach Hyman also had a goal and an assist, and Darnell Nurse also scored, and Mattias Ekholm had two assists to help Edmonton win its fourth straight and earn at least a point for the 10th straight game (9-0-1).
On this day in weather history, race car champion Alan Kulwicki died in a plane crash.