Jesús Sánchez's two-run home run (14)

Jesús Sánchez smashes a two-run home run to right, increasing the Marlins to a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the 7th
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Jonathan Taylor's helmet looked a bit odd during his first preseason game.
It's the first time in Summer Games history there's been a tie for most golds.
The USA's dominant women's basketball dynasty survived a bit of a scare, but the gold medal is theirs once again.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by James Edwards III from The Athletic to recap Team USA beating France to win their 5th straight gold medal for men’s basketball before talking about the future of the team.
We've got a new "Knockout of the Year" candidate.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
France will play the United States for the gold medal in women's basketball after defeating Belgium, 81-75 on Friday.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
Should Trey McBride be the fantasy football TE1 in drafts this season? Here's Dalton Del Don on that and more.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."
The incident happened during the half-mile swim portion of the first event.
Hall fought down the final 100 meters to win his first gold medal.
In a thrilling end to the skateboarding of the Olympics, Palmer defended his Tokyo gold medal.
Thomas looked like a rising star for the Cowboys, until his relationship with the team went sour.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
According to a report, Nabers had been having lots of success against the Lions' secondary over the past two days and that may have been a factor in the escalation.