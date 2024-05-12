Jesús Sánchez's RBI double

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — As Vladimir Guerrero Jr., came to the plate in the sixth inning the fans at Rogers Centre gave him a standing ovation, already anticipating that he'd be able to drive in the tying run and maybe the go-ahead score. He didn't disappoint. Guerrero's two-run single in the sixth was his fourth hit as he finished with three RBIs, a run, and a stolen base to help the Toronto Blue Jays rally past the Minnesota Twins 10-8 on Saturday. Guerrero said he knew the 35,069 fans were cheering him on w