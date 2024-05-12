Jesús Sánchez's RBI double
Jesús Sánchez hits an RBI double to center field to cut the Phillies' lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor and Chris Weidman move aside – this might be the most gruesome leg break in MMA history.
The interaction happened about three-and-a-half minutes into the first period of Florida’s win over Boston in Game 3.
The gloves are off.
Sean Burroughs, a two-time Little League World Series champion who won an Olympic gold medal and went on to a major league career that was interrupted by substance abuse, has died. USA Today, citing unnamed sources, reported Burroughs died at Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, California, where he grew up. “It is with heavy heart that I am writing this message to inform you that yesterday afternoon one of our Coaches, Sean Burroughs, tragically passed away,” Doug Wittman, president of Long Beach Little League, wrote in a statement posted on social media Friday.
TORONTO — As Vladimir Guerrero Jr., came to the plate in the sixth inning the fans at Rogers Centre gave him a standing ovation, already anticipating that he'd be able to drive in the tying run and maybe the go-ahead score. He didn't disappoint. Guerrero's two-run single in the sixth was his fourth hit as he finished with three RBIs, a run, and a stolen base to help the Toronto Blue Jays rally past the Minnesota Twins 10-8 on Saturday. Guerrero said he knew the 35,069 fans were cheering him on w
TORONTO — Keith Pelley was reminded of the first time he watched Liverpool play up close. The Premier League giant with an illustrious soccer history in both England and Europe are followed by a rabid supporters craving success. The club's "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem rings around its storied Anfield home at every match. Pelley saw similar passion from Toronto Maple Leafs fans this spring during a brief foray into the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Leafs' short playoff journey once again ended in
Mateusz Rebecki looked like he was in something far worse than a fight when showing the damage from his UFC on ESPN 56 stoppage loss.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes' stuff was as electric as advertised. A fastball that reached at least 100 mph 17 times. A slider that left major leaguers shaking their heads. An invention called a “splinker” that is a hybrid of a splitter and a sinker and dips and dives unlike any pitch anywhere in baseball. Yet even at age 21, the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie knows all the “oohs” and “ahs” and knee buckles a ball that at times seems to explode out of his right hand can produce won't matter if he ca
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs drew six bases-loaded walks in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, the most by a major league team in a single inning in 65 years. The last team to draw that many free passes with runners at every base in one inning was the Chicago White Sox, who had eight in the seventh inning on April 22, 1959, according to Major League Baseball. The inning began with prized Pirates rookie Paul Skenes giving up two hits, ending his big league debut. T
Novak Djokovic says he felt hampered by the after-effects of being hit on the head by a bottle as he fell to a shock Italian Open defeat by Alejandro Tabilo.
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Connor Bedard scored twice in his world championship debut, and Canada overcame a surprise early deficit to open its title defence at the world hockey championship with a 4-2 win over newcomer Britain on Saturday. The 18-year-old Bedard, coming off a great rookie NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks, scored twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach. “It was a good first game, but we want to keep improving and be on
The shark weighed over 200 pounds.
It's never a good sign when a fighter's walkout last multiple times longer than his fight, especially when it's in a losing effort.
Nelly Korda's hopes of a record-breaking sixth consecutive LPGA title fade at the Founders Cup.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Canada's Christopher Morales Williams broke a few more records in what's been a dazzling breakout season to date. The 19-year-old Vaughan, Ont., native ran a world-leading time of 44.05 seconds to win the men's 400-metre event at the Southeastern Conference outdoor championships on Saturday. The University of Georgia sophomore broke Tyler Christopher's Canadian record of 44.44 from 2005, reigning Olympic 100 silver medallist Fred Kerley's meet record of 44.09 from 2017, along
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an upper-body injury after a big hit from the Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett.
TORONTO (AP) — Ernie Clement broke an 8-all tie with a bases-loaded single in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-8 on Saturday. Danny Jansen hit a two-run home run while Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider each hit solo homers for the Blue Jays, who came in having lost six of eight. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4 for 5 with three RBIs in his 11th multihit game of the season as the Blue Jays used a season-best 16 hits to cool off the T
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star designated hitter Shohei Ohtani left after his fourth at-bat in a 5-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night with what manager Dave Roberts said was back tightness. Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk, grounding out to the pitcher in his final at-bat in the seventh inning. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández in the ninth. “His back tightened up,” Roberts said. "So it was one of those things where I got word before his fourth at-bat his ba
TORONTO — Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a member of Canada's team at the 1972 Summit Series, has died at age 79. The Maple Leafs confirmed Ellis's death on social media Saturday. A cause of death was not given. Ellis played his entire 15-season NHL career in Toronto and had 640 points (332 goals, 308 assists) over 1,034 games. He is one of five players to reach 1,000 games with the club. He was a four-time all-star and member of the last Maple Leafs
Novak Djokovic said he was “fine” after accidentally getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday. A man was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of his backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head. After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on his head and then curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him.