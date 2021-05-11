Jesús Aguilar's two-run home run
Jesús Aguilar crushes a two-run home run to left field and cuts the Marlins' deficit to 5-2 in the top of the 8th inning
Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott created a special and significant moment in hockey history on Monday.
The Raptors’ seven-year playoff streak has come to an end, and so has Toronto's nightmare season.
Move over Oscar Robertson. Russell Westbrook is the NBA's new triple-double standard.
The Raptors are expected to begin contract negotiations next week with their most important free agent.
Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.
Connor McDavid provided yet another highlight-reel goal Monday night with a game winner at the Bell Centre.
The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.
With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.
Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.
Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.
Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.
Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.
Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
Westbrook will be debated in this time, in the next lifetime and even so on. He belongs to history as much as he does to the present, and it’s fitting he’ll go down as one of the more polarizing players in NBA history.
Everything in the public discourse about Russell Westbrook's career comes with a but.
We have never seen a player like Russ in the NBA, why doesn’t the adulation match the effort? Why does he not receive the love other greats have?
SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. San Antonio set a season high for points and a team best with 87 points in the first half, the second-most the club has scored in any half. The Spurs tied their mark for any half with 12 3-pointers in the first and finished 17 for 29 from long range. Dejounte Murray added 21 points, Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills each had 20 and Rudy Gay scored 19 for San Antonio. Mills and Gay combined to shoot 9 for 15 on 3s. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting. Khris Middleton added 23 points and Jrue Holiday had 20. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference. San Antonio’s magic number for clinching a berth in the play-in tournament dropped to two over 11th-place New Orleans. The Spurs can secure a second straight spot in the play-in tournament with any combination of wins and Pelicans losses that equals two. San Antonio had lost six of seven entering Monday but got off to historic start against Milwaukee. The Spurs had a season-high 45 points in the first quarter, which was also the fourth-largest total in franchise history, and followed it with the most points in team history during the first half. The Spurs shot 67% from the field and on 3-pointers in the first half. Murray had nine points in the opening five minutes on a series of drives and short jumpers, but it was the Spurs’ outside shooting that had the largest impact. The Spurs opened a 65-47 lead with seven minutes remaining in the first half on Gay’s 3-pointer following a steal by Murray. San Antonio extended its lead to 23 points two minutes later on a 3 by Mills. BEHIND BROWN San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich expressed his best wishes to NBA referee Tony Brown, who will miss the rest of the regular season and post-season as he undergoes treatment after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month. Brown has officiated 1,109 regular-season games and 35 playoff games in 19 seasons. “He’s a really class act,” Popovich said. “You feel for somebody and for their family when something like this occurs. We just wish him the best and hope the people (caring for him) figure something out.” TIP-INS Bucks: San Antonio honoured former Spurs guard Bryn Forbes with a video tribute prior to the game. Before signing with the Bucks last off-season, Forbes played four seasons for the Spurs after going undrafted in 2016 out of Michigan State. … Antetokounmpo had a career-high 15 assists in the Bucks’ 120-113 victory over the Spurs on March 20. … G Axel Toupane missed the game with a strained right oblique. Spurs: San Antonio’s highest-scoring first quarter and previous high for the first half both came against Denver. The Spurs scored 47 points in the opening quarter against the Nuggets in 1993 and they had 84 points in the first half against the Nuggets in 1984. San Antonio’s most prolific half also came against Denver, when the Spurs scored 91 points against the Nuggets in the second half in 1984. … The Spurs close the final week of the regular season with five games in seven days starting at home against Milwaukee and closing with a two-game set at home against Phoenix. UP NEXT Bucks: Host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Spurs: At the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies secured a spot the post-season play-in tournament by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Monday night. Kyle Anderson had 14 points and four blocks, while Ja Morant had 12 points and 12 assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the short-handed Pelicans with 18 points, while Willy Hernangomez had 15 points and eight rebounds. James Johnson and Jaxson Hayes scored 13 points each. The Pelicans were without leading scorers Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Josh Hart, who averages 9.2 points and eight rebounds, and centre Steven Adams also sat. Add to that playing the second night of a back-to-back after a come-from-behind win against Charlotte, and things looked dire for the Pelicans. Williamson and Ingram alone average nearly 51 points per game. But New Orleans proved a tough out for Memphis. The Pelicans erased a halftime deficit by shooting 50% in the first six minutes of the third quarter. Memphis missed all but one of its first 10 shots in the frame. Morant, who struggled from the floor, scored eight straight points to bring Memphis within 88-86 entering the fourth. Memphis eventually built its lead to nine in the closing minutes. TIP-INS Pelicans: Adams is dealing with what amounts to turf toe, Williamson has a fractured left ring finger, Ingram is suffering from a left ankle sprain and Hart is recovering from left thumb surgery. ... Seven of New Orleans' previous 10 games were decided by five points are less, including the previous two by two points. Grizzlies: G Grayson Allen sat out his third game with left abdominal soreness. ... Had lost five straight to the Pelicans. ... Had 10 blocks in the first half, their most in a half since 10 against Utah in 2010. ... Memphis played its first game of a back-to-back, the team’s 10th of the season. After a day off comes another back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings. PRAYERS FOR OFFICIAL The NBA announced earlier Monday that official Tony Brown will miss the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins extended good wishes to Brown before the game. “I just want him to know from all of us that our heart and our wishes are with him,” Jenkins said, later adding: “Our prayers and thoughts are with you, Tony. Wishing you all the best, man.” UP NEXT Pelicans: At Dallas on Wednesday. Grizzlies: Host Dallas on Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Clay Bailey, The Associated Press