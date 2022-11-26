New Jersey Man Calculates Amount of SpaghettiOs Needed to Write Lord of the Rings Trilogy

A man in Nutley, New Jersey used a computer program on November 2 to calculate the number of A-Z SpaghettiOs needed to write the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Tyler S. Jacobs recorded this video, and told Storyful this project was the result of his “childlike curiosity” colliding with higher education.

“Many people as children would spell out words like “Boo” or “Mom” while eating their alphabet soup. But we took that idea a step further,” he said.

The footage shows the steps Jacobs took to figure out how many cans he would need to spell out the entire 1,137-page trilogy. Jacobs can first be seen dumping the pasta to determine the distribution of letters per can and then explains how he will upload that data to a program that can convert books to SpaghettiOs.

Next, he established how many there are letters in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which he says is 2,261,081. He then takes the final steps to figure out how many cans he would need.

“Total cans needed is 8,795 which would cost $12,225 and after you wrote the book you would have 8,134,609 SpaghettiOs left over,” he says in the video.

Tyler S. Jacobs regularly posts content where he works to determine how many SpaghettiOs would be needed to spell out various other works including the Bee Movie script, Harry Potter and the dictionary. Credit: Tyler S. Jacobs via Storyful