New Jersey Baseball Players Confront Fans Who Allegedly Poured Beer on Visiting Team

Minor league baseball players entered the stands at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, New Jersey, during a game on Thursday night, July 15, to confront fans who allegedly poured beer on the visiting team.

Video shared on Twitter shows players from Little Falls’ New Jersey Jackals and the Sussex County Miners entering the stands as hollering is heard.

According to sports reporter Adam Grassani, who shot the video, the argument started after fans climbed atop the Miners’ dugout and poured beer on the players.

Grassani told Storyful that members of both teams had to be restrained from reaching the unruly fans.

According to Grassani, the “fans responsible” were ejected from the stadium and the game resumed after the incident.

The Miners won the game 15-14, according to Grassani. Credit: Adam Grassani via Storyful