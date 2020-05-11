Jerry Stiller, 'Seinfeld' actor and comedian, dies at 92

Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian and father to Ben Stiller, has died of nature causes. He was 92. Ben Stiller confirmed his father’s death in the early hours of Monday morning, writing on Twitter: “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad