Jerry O’Connell Wants To ‘Turn 50 Quietly’ in February and ‘Stop Aging So Rapidly’
How Jerry, wife Rebecca Romijn, and their 14-year-old twins are celebrating the holidays
How Jerry, wife Rebecca Romijn, and their 14-year-old twins are celebrating the holidays
The actress also shared that she's grateful for brands that are willing to make alterations to her red carpet looks in a new interview with "Glamour UK"
Hailey stripped down to her underwear for a steamy carousel of Instagram photos
Catherine Zeta-Jones looked nothing short of fabulous on Thursday as she showed off her toned legs in a holiday throwback snapshot. See sultry picture here...
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the moment on the latest episode of his podcast, 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce'
Stefani and Shelton tied the knot on July 3, 2021 at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma
Penny Knatchbull, Countess of Burma, was pictured among the guests at Windsor Castle
“WOMEN — you have to stop leaving negative comments on other women’s pages,” one fan posted on Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram.
The singer showed a peek at the red Magda Butrym gown she wore to her annual holiday party over the weekend
After photos of Brad Pitt and Paul Wesley's ex-wife Ines de Ramon together came out, sources told People that the two have been secretly been seeing each other for awhile. Here, everything to know about Pitt’s new girlfriend.
A sizzle reel from Amazon Studios also showed off footage from "Ricky Stanicky," "Upgraded," and many more 2024 projects.
The Grammy winner shared a peek at what fans can expect from her upcoming Las Vegas residency
“Our mom collected so many fun and unique things," her children, True and Lillie Parker, told PEOPLE in a statement
In response to an article about John Oliver's criticism, Elon Musk said the comedian had "sold his soul to wokeness."
The “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor’s comments arrive after he criticized the former president in a viral moment at the Gotham Awards.
The final season of "The Crown" fuels rumors that Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship may have been planned. A royal expert says that's true.
The celebrity coaches and audience voted for the last one standing among the NBC show's five finalists The post ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner Revealed: Who Claimed the $100,000 Prize and Record Deal? appeared first on TheWrap.
"If you're gonna be working, then I'm gonna be working," Stefani said of their New Years Eve plans
Cavallari is mom to daughter Saylor and sons Jaxon and Camden
Cameron Diaz appeared on a recent episode of the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast and pushed back against rumors that Jamie Foxx was “crazy” on the set of their Netflix movie “Back in Action” (via People). Foxx was in the midst of production when he was hospitalized for a medical emergency. Diaz said reports surfaced …
SPOILER ALERT! This post contains details from the Season 10 finale of The Masked Singer, including the identity of Cow. The Masked Singer has officially crowned its Season 10 winner. The two-hour finale of the Fox singing competition series brought its four finalists — Cow, Sea Queen, Gazelle, and Donut — head-to-head for the Masked …