Jerome Robinson with a block vs the San Antonio Spurs

The Canadian Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justin Upton and Phil Gosselin each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Tuesday in the first game of an unusual doubleheader. The opener of a four-game series featuring the top two home run hitters in the majors didn't produce any long balls from Shohei Ohtani or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 37 homers, was 0 for 3 with an intentional walk. Guerrero, who has 35 home runs, was hitless in four