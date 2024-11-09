Jericho Sims with the big dunk

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes kicking off, the annual Scott Boras pun-fest at the GM meetings and make their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The 2024-2025 NBA season is around its 9-game mark as of Thursday night, so Kevin O'Connor is joined by Tom Haberstroh to share 9 observations about the league and its trends at this roughly 10% completion point in the season.
The MLS' best-of-three format in the first round has been unpopular with some fans, players and coaches.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida's announcement that they are bringing head coach Billy Napier for the 2025 season. They also look ahead to two Week 11 elimination games: Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Colorado vs. Texas Tech.
LSU has not had a live mascot on the sidelines in nearly a decade.
We're nearly through three weeks of the fantasy basketball season, so Dan Titus decided to gauge the first-year players' current value.
Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dive into the numbers on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Nine weeks down, and nine weeks to go. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL season so far.
The two games between ranked teams are both in the SEC.
Florida is 15-18 since Napier was hired before the 2022 season.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two dive into our midseason review and reveal their biggest fantasy surprise and disappointment of the 2024 season so far. Tice highlights two 4th year running backs that are having career years in less than ideal situations. Harmon shares which offense has surprised him and disappointed him the most through nine weeks.
"I still break, but that's like in my living room with my partner."
Roki Sasaki is perhaps the most exciting Japanese pitching prospect ever. We also don't know when he's coming to MLB.
Oklahoma State has lost six straight games and is at risk of snapping an 18-season bowl streak.
Perhaps Dallas will prove a better home for WR Jonathan Mingo. Or perhaps the NFL will be correct in borderline laughing at the Cowboys for sending their fourth-round pick for a WR who has struggled with drops.
Cooper Flagg and Kon Kneuppel led Duke to a huge opening night win.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and Adam Breneman provide instant reactions to the 12 team College Football Playoff rankings and preview the biggest games of Week 11.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the initial release of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff rankings and look ahead to the biggest matchups of Week 11.
Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon to give their instant reactions and analysis for every major trade after a wild NFL trade deadline before diving into their favorite (and least favorite) things they saw in Week 9 of NFL action.
Nick Richards has averaged a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds per game this season in Charlotte.