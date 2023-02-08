Jericho Sims with an alley oop vs the Orlando Magic

HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors since Sunday, led by Kevin Durant and Pascal Siakam.
The Nets' relationship with Kyrie Irving clearly wasn't thriving.
Irving is expected to make his Mavericks debut on Wednesday against Los Angeles Clippers.
TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J
LeBron James wanted to be reunited with Kyrie Irving, but the NBA's soon-to-be all-time leading scorer has been a lousy general manager for the Lakers.
Members of Pacers' travel party were "aggressively confronted" by acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Jan. 29, per a report by The Athletic.
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
The ESPN personalities clashed big-time in an on-air verbal tussle described as "beautifully awkward TV."
LeBron James is finally on the brink of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's career scoring record, the torch getting passed from one member of the Los Angeles Lakers to another. James is 35 points away from Abdul-Jabbar's total of 38,387. The record-breaker could come as early as Tuesday when the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder or Thursday in Los Angeles against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Mortgage executive and former Michigan State guard Mat Ishbia is the new majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, after the NBA’s board of governors approved his plan to purchase the controlling stake of those franchises from Robert Sarver. The vote was 29-0, with the Cleveland Cavaliers abstaining, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the final decision had not yet been announced publicly. Ishbia agreed on Dec. 20 to the deal, one that put the total value of the Suns and Mercury at $4 billion.
There was a night that I’ll never forget as long as I live, and it made me have just such a deeper appreciation for who LeBron James was as a person, as a man, as a player. A guy said, “Hey LeBron, I hate you, you suck.”
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley strongly defended her top-ranked Gamecocks on Tuesday following critical comments by UConn coach Geno Auriemma two days earlier. Auriemma said after the top-ranked Gamecocks' 81-77 victory that Huskies guard/forward Lou Lopez Senechal had bruises on her body from the game.
A discussion seemingly about Kyrie Irving's trade to Dallas sunk into an exchange of personal attacks between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams.
When the NBA All-Star Game returns to Salt Lake City for the first time in three decades, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith anticipates the event will help build Utah into a destination for other major sporting events. Hosting the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 is expected to drive significant economic impact for Salt Lake City over the five-day period. Hotel rooms throughout the city and Salt Lake County are sold out for the weekend.
James kept learning, changing and adapting as a scorer as he approaches Kareem Abul-Jabbar's all-time mark and basketball immortality.
Kyrie Irving hadn’t arrived yet and Luka Doncic was out, so it was time for the Dallas youngsters to shine. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each scored career highs of 29 points and the short-handed Mavericks stunned the Utah Jazz 124-111 on Monday night after completing a trade for Irving. “Luka (and Irving) are going to have their amazing nights, but if we want to be a championship team it’s about the rest of us being able to step up,” Green said.
Love played four seasons with James and won the title with him in 2016, when the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to win Cleveland's first professional sports championship since 1964. Naturally, the first one he got in Miami was a weight off his shoulders.
The Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are moving forward without Rowley, who was reportedly involved in incidents that remained an issue with employees.
Brook Lopez scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 127-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucks led the whole way, pushing their advantage to 26 in the second half. Lopez, who pulled down nine rebounds, topped all scorers with 17 points at halftime and Milwaukee led 58-48.
Mat Ishbia said his first major project as owner of the Phoenix Suns will be to listen to employees and figure out what problems they’ve faced. The tenure of embattled Robert Sarver as owner of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury officially ended Tuesday, when Ishbia — the chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, plus a member of Michigan State’s NCAA championship team in 2000 — took over.