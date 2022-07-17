Jeriah Horne with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets
Jeriah Horne (Sacramento Kings) with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets, 07/16/2022
MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin
Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.
Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea
VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "
Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh
Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr
WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe
Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.
VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was
TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I
Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one
Ken Holland has earned himself some flexibility for signing reasonable contracts with Evander Kane and Brett Kulak after finally scratching the goaltending itch.
Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.