Jeremy Sochan scores and draws the foul

Harden averaged 21 points (44/39/87 shooting splits), a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 58 games last season.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden got his trade to the Clippers. The Sixers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrušev to L.A. for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap and additional first-rounder from a third team, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the final details of the trade are not yet official. The 34-y
Josh Dobbs will be another option at quarterback for Minnesota after starter Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles.
The San Francisco 49ers were at it again during Tuesday's NFL trade deadline day, acquiring former No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young.
The Flames have recorded a mere five points through their first nine games of the 2023-24 NHL season.
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley remembers looking up during a game in front of his hometown crowd in Sydney, N.S., a few years ago and seeing a boy with a No. 77 jersey and the name Hinkley on the back.The boy had a big smile on his face, Hinkley recalled."That is one of my proudest moments, and I'll never forget it," he wrote in an Instagram post Monday.Hinkley, 19, has been reflecting on his hockey career after a medical exam Friday revealed a lesion on his brain, ending
Jack Nicklaus on playing golf: "I would like to go play again, I play so poorly anymore it's just really not any fun. And I run out of golf balls."
Magic Johnson becomes the fourth athlete to be worth $1 billion, joining Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and LeBron James. He says Kobe Bryant would've been the fifth billionaire.
Kelce and his squad lost without Taylor Swift in attendance, and the Denver hosts reminded them in postgame mockery.
The San Francisco 49ers got some needed help for their struggling defense, acquiring edge rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a third-round draft pick. The teams reached the deal just before Tuesday's deadline with the 49ers sending Washington the compensatory pick they were set to receive at the end of the third round for losing Ran Carthon to Tennessee as general manager and DeMeco Ryans to Houston as head coach last offseason. Young will team up with his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa to give the Niners (5-3) a formidable edge rushing duo and provide a needed boost for a team on a three-game losing streak.
The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and there could be a flurry of action before the window for moves closes.
It’s been a grim start to the 2023-24 campaign for the Raptors, who are now 1-3 under new head coach Darko Rajakovic.
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out with Ohio State at the top. The Buckeyes lead Georgia followed by Michigan.
None of the teams projected to be in the College Football Playoff last week lost. However, there is a major change with Oregon passing Washington.
PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker ran through a stop sign and right into a costly out for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the World Series. Missing a late signal from third base coach Tony Perezchica, Walker was thrown out at the plate by a perfect throw from Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García in the second inning Monday night. Walker — 3 for 31 since the start of the NL Championship Series — was encouraged by a standing ovation when he came to bat and answered with Arizona's first hi
There's more upheaval at the top of the NFL power rankings, as the Chiefs' stunning loss to the Broncos sparked more change.
DETROIT (AP) — Jimmy Garappolo didn't try to dodge the blame Monday night. He knew that his poor performance was the biggest reason the Las Vegas Raiders couldn't pull off an upset on the road against the Detroit Lions. In his return from a back injury, Garappolo only completed 10 passes for 126 yards and threw a key first-half interception. “There are good days and bad days in this league, and that was definitely a bad one,” he said after the Raiders' 26-14 loss. “There is no sugarcoating it —