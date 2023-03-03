Jeremy Sochan with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers

The Toronto Raptors sent five players to their G-League affiliate on Wednesday Canadian guard Dalano Banton, centre Christian Koloko and swingman Joe Wieskamp were all put on assignment to Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ont. Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. and forward Ron Harper Jr. were both sent to the 905 on their two-way contracts. Toronto begins a five-game road trip with a stop in Washington on Thursday. The 905 have a five-game homestand at the same time, allowing the five players sent to the team to
The ESPN mainstay said there was a double standard against black players
Somehow discussions around the NBA MVP award felt more nuanced and less hostile before advanced statistics sent the media down a path players and fans did not follow so willingly.
The star updated fans on Twitter.
The reality TV star was famously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for over 20 years.
P.J. Tucker wanted to stay with the Miami Heat, but he explains why he still chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency this past summer.
Nikola Jokic joined Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd and LeBron James in an elite group.
The Maple Leafs have been among the most active teams ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and the moves are already paying off on the ice.
LONDON, Ont. — Brad Gushue's team is back at the Tim Hortons Brier as defending champions. They'll have to change their residency situation or roster makeup next season if they need to qualify to return via provincial playdowns. A successful title defence at Budweiser Gardens would ensure they come back as Team Canada but anything less would require some kind of an adjustment under current rules. "It would be a situation where they were not residency compliant if they were to not win and had to
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
Managers around the American League East are expecting the Blue Jays to be a formidable foe in 2023.
Joe Rogan and his guests called the mother of two ‘annoying’ and ‘crazy’ during a recent podcast episode
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will compete in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after breaking both wrists and missing last week's preseason testing at the circuit.
The women's professional golf season gets into full swing this week with two events on opposite sides of the globe. Superstar Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the only Canadian in the field at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, the third stop on the LPGA Tour's calendar. Likewise, Selena Costabile of Thornhill, Ont., is the only Canuck playing in the Florida's Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven, Fla., the season-opening event of the second-tier Epson Tour. Henderson
It's WrestleMania 39! The first ever WrestleMania of the Triple H era. Check out the match card, predictions, preview, date, rumours and start time.
LONDON, Ont. — A capsule look at the 18 teams competing in the March 3-12 Canadian men's curling championship in London, Ont. Teams listed by seeding in their pools, athletes from skip to lead, followed by home club. POOL A MANITOBA Matt Dunstone, B.J. Neufeld, Colton Lott, Ryan Harnden (Fort Rouge Curling Club, Winnipeg) Ranked No. 1 in the Canadian rankings this season, Dunstone is looking for his Brier breakthrough after third-place finishes in 2020 and '21. ALBERTA Kevin Koe, Tyler Tardi, Br
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian brought daughter Olympia, 5, along for a family wedding
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Nick Bjugstad and defenceman Cam Dineen from the Arizona Coyotes for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft and blue-liner Michael Kesselring on Thursday. The move less than 24 hours before the league's 3 p.m. Friday trade deadline will see the Coyotes retain 50 per cent of Bjugstad's remaining US$900,000 salary. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, the 30-year-old has 13 goals and 23 points in 59 games in 2022-23. The Minneapoli
Was the Feb. 26 fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fake? No, but a "leaked script" almost certainly was.
Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane came face-to-face for the very first time at Thursday's UFC 285 pre-fight press conference