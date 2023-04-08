Jeremy Peña's two-run homer (2)
Jeremy Peña brings in José Abreu on a two-run jack to left field, closing the gap on the Twins in the 9th inning
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set in 2010 by Aroldis Chapman. A recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
“He didn’t think I gave the best effort. I’m out here every day grinding my (rear end) off. You know, giving it my all and trying to stay on the field for 160 games out here,” O’Neill said.
Becker has revealed what life for him was like behind bars after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans
McIlroy is set to miss the Masters cut after a torrid round of 77 at Augusta
He’s the third player to withdraw from the tournament this year.
Play at the Masters has been suspended and the course has been evacuated
Brooks Koepka sat atop the leaderboard when play was called Friday. How did other LIV Golf players fare in the first two rounds of the Masters?
Florida and Ottawa combined for the most penalty minutes in an NHL game since 2016, and the Tkachuk brothers were, of course, right in the thick of it.
The parent company of Bally Sports Kansas City, which filed for bankruptcy protection, missed payments to two Major League Baseball teams leading to the legal action.
Watch Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns face off one last time ahead of their UFC 287 co-main event bout on Saturday in Miami.
Phil Mickelson used to draw huge, enthusiastic galleries. Playing at Augusta as a LIV golfer, much of that love and admiration appears to be gone.
OTTAWA — There will be a new champion at this year's world men's curling championship. Canada's Brad Gushue eliminated four-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden with a 9-1 rout in a qualification game Saturday afternoon at TD Place. "That certainly went a little more lopsided than we anticipated today," Gushue said. "But we were making some more shots and I think they felt a little bit of urgency to push a little harder than they probably needed to. "It created some opportunities for us
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Prince George made a surprise Bank Holiday trip to Villa Park on Saturday to watch his beloved Aston Villa take on Nottingham Forest.
Montreal may have been one of the NHL's worst teams this season, but there's plenty to look forward to for a young squad brimming with talent.
The WWE has issued an apology after it used an image of the Auschwitz concentration camp in a WrestleMania 39 promo for wrestler Dominik Mysterio.
Here's how many players make the Masters 2023 cut at Augusta National and details on how the rules work for Friday's second round.
UFC president Dana White discussed the recent purchase of the WWE by UFC parent company Endeavor and being merged into a newly formed entity containing both pay-per-view powerhouses. The UFC and WWE will operate under the umbrella of a newly formed publicly traded company that has yet to be named. The new company is expected to trade under the TKO ticker symbol on the stock market. “The immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this i
Heavy rains that left pools of standing water across Augusta National brought play to a halt at the Masters on Saturday, and Brooks Koepka and the rest of the field will have a long Sunday slog to decide who will wear the green jacket. On Friday, the course was cleared once for 21 minutes by an early band of storms.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?