Jeremy Peña's two-run double
Jeremy Peña drives a two-run double down the left-field line, bringing home two runs and opening up the game for the Astros in the 7th
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins asked Ron Hextall and Brian Burke to thread an impossibly thin needle when they were hired in February 2021. Hextall, the general manager, and Burke, the director of hockey operations, were asked to find a way to prop open the championship window for stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang without sacrificing the club's long-term future. After a little over two sometimes turbulent years that produced a significant lack of progress on either fr
Home plate used to be a place where the sociable Brandon Crawford would touch base with catchers and umpires. “You have to figure out a different time to get your conversations in, whether it’s pregame or going to dinner or breakfast,” Crawford said. There's no real chance to talk shop on the bases with former teammates, good friends or umpires.
Dodgers celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with a stirring pre-game, on-field ceremony led by a speech from Jason Heyward
The UFC on ESPN 44 cageside commentary crew of Brendan Fitzgerald, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping were shocked by Joselyn Edwards win.
Tanner Pearson was quite candid when asked for an update on the hand injury that kept him out of the Canucks lineup for the majority of the 2022-23 season.
It's that time of year again.
Domingo Germán had a perfect game through three innings when suspicion hit.
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box fast enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night. “Losing always sucks,” Lowe said.
From elite defensive play to Bo Bichette's scorching start, here are five metrics that bode well for the Blue Jays early on.
The Washington Capitals star is approaching 40, but his ability to find the back of the net is holding steady.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including first-round matchups.
Panthers-Bruins is a truly Presidential showdown.
It's safe to say Connor McDavid's 2022-23 season is the best we've seen recently, but how does it stand up to the best on record?
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after an umpire checked Domingo Germán extensively following three perfect innings Saturday and allowed the New York Yankees pitcher to remain in the game. Germán was checked after the top of the third by crew chief James Hoye and again when he came onto the field during the top of the fourth. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and team translator Marlon Abreu joined the discussion, which led to a 5 1/2-minute gap between the end of the
On Thursday's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champ shared that his older brother's car got stolen while he visited a strip club
The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
The Pittsburgh Penguins cleaned house on Friday after missing the postseason for the first time in 16 years.
Jimmy Walker was feeling like his old self after his second straight 6-under 65 on Friday — and so was Masters champion Jon Rahm halfway through the RBC Heritage. Walker had his third straight round in the 60s overall to post a two-day total of 12-under 130 at Harbour Town, three shots better than Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Rahm, who won at Augusta National last week — his second career major championship and his fourth PGA Tour win this season — recovered from his opening 1-over 72 on Thursday with a 64 to move to 6-under.
Some people were extremely mad about Diar DeRozan's attempts to help her father.