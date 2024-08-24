Jeremy Peña's solo home run (13)
Jeremy Peña hits a solo home run to left field, increasing the Astros' lead to 5-2 in the top of the 6th inning
Trevor Lawrence's night included a tremendous touchdown pass.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Nieves, a sitting volleyball player, will be competing in her second Paralympics, while Serio will be at his fifth Paralympics for wheelchair basketball.
Will we see the 2023 winners defend their trophies?
The former LSU teammates had to quickly call off a bet over which one would win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Anthony Richardson had a nice TD drive and a bad INT on Thursday.
It’s a massive season of change at Alabama.
Next stop, Hall of Fame for Joey Votto?
By 'gimmicks,' Lyles apparently means running any distance that's not 100 meters.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Attles played 11 seasons for the Warriors, led them to an NBA championship as a coach and drafted Hall of Famer Chris Mullin as general manager.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.
The annual Thanksgiving week tournament is making its return to Maui with a stacked lineup after a year away due to the devastating Lahaina wildfires.
Neris was 14 appearances away from securing $9 million for next season with the Cubs.
Former rivals on the field, Manning and Brady are now competing in the analyst game.
Williams did not play in the first half of the WNBA season while with her French national team for the Olympics.
Johansen never played for the Flyers after being acquired at the March NHL trade deadline.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR wide receiver rankings ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.