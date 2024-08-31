Jeremy Peña's sac fly
Jeremy Peña hits a sac fly to center field to extend the Astros' lead to 2-0 in the 8th
Jeremy Peña hits a sac fly to center field to extend the Astros' lead to 2-0 in the 8th
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
Zubac has quietly been one of the NBA's better centers over the past few years.
Pasquantino and reliever Lucas Erceg were both hurt on the same play Thursday vs. the Astros.
Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday, moving closer to defending her title.
McDaniel, who led the Dolphins to back-to-back playoff appearances in two seasons with the team, has inked a deal to keep him in Miami long-term.
Gaudreau played 763 NHL games with the Flames and Blue Jackets.
Deshaun Watson's contract is an achievement in franchise self-destruction.
The score was 70-0 at halftime.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus wraps up his series examining the first 10 rounds of drafts with his most underrated picks.
The US Open will remain on ESPN for the foreseeable future, at no small expense.
Caitlin Clark broke a tie with Rhyne Howard and drained her 86th 3-pointer of the season on Wednesday night.
Wilson, like Fields, was acquired by the Steelers during the offseason.
Yahoo Sports is covering the Chiefs' attempt at an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title — and the league's attempt to stop it — from all angles. Up first: Nate Tice on Kansas City's unsung strength.
The 2024 college football season is officially here.
The term "league-winner" is tossed around way too casually in fantasy football leagues, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't seek them out in drafts anyway.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
If you listen to one pod before you draft this may be the one. Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don give you one fantasy item you need to know for all 32 teams. The two whip around to every team in the NFL and share stats, storylines and the biggest fantasy questions facing every club in 2024.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Naomi Osaka hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and the newest addition to Yahoo Sports, Adam Breneman kick off the inaugural College Football Power Hour with a look at Week 0's biggest matchup, a surprising result in which the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets surprised two continents with a win over ranked Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The crew explains how Haynes King and Brent Key led the team to a victory and why the 0-1 hole Mike Norvell's Seminoles squad finds itself in may not be the end of the world.