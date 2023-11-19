Jeremy Hunt says "I want to bring down our tax burden."
"The tax burden is about 37% - will that come down before the election?" - says Trevor Phillips. Jeremy Hunt responds saying, "I want to bring down our tax burden." -
Residents in some of the city's leafier enclaves have gone decades without having to pick up fallen leaves thanks to a specialty collection service.But now — if they want the city to keep collecting — they'll need to do more than just rake."People are furious," said Coun. Stephen Holyday (Etobicoke Centre)."They've relied on this service and valued this very good service for many, many decades and it abruptly comes to an end."Since leaf burning was outlawed in the 1960s, residents in Etobicoke,
The anchor pushed back at Scott Gessler after he declared that the former president made one effort to "prevent" violence at the Capitol.
Sam Wolfe / ReutersDonald Trump bizarrely bragged at a rally on Saturday that he has the “great honor” of having a disease named after him. Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Iowa, the former president said: “Every sane person, without what they call Trump derangement syndrome—do you know what that is? It’s a great honor, I had a disease named after me: Trump derangement syndrome—wants to get back to how great we had it under the Trump administration.” He was referring to a derogatory term for
It was not only Israel which was unaware in advance of the atrocious October 7 attack. Iran’s supreme leader has accused Hamas of not giving any prior warning. And Hizbollah fighters were reportedly not even on alert in villages close to the border. “We woke up to a war,” a Hizbollah commander said. There is, as the saying goes, no honour among thieves.
Former president complains about ‘living in a very corrupt country’ after Biden expected to face critical report but no charges in special counsel probe into handling of classified documents
Ukrainian troops fighting through a stalemate notched a victory this week by securing a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, pushing Russian troops back on another front as Moscow struggles to make ground in its own offensive pushes across eastern Ukraine. Though Ukraine’s counteroffensive launched in June sparked hopes in the West of a breakthrough, the war has…
A Colorado judge on Friday issued a stunning ruling that fell just short of removing former Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban.
Justin Trudeau is facing an internal party rebellion in Canada amid concerns about the economy and his government’s poor poll ratings.
Former President Trump claimed Saturday that the judge in his New York civil fraud trial is a “complete and total puppet” of New York Attorney General Letitia James. “Judge Arthur Engoron, the most overturned and stayed Judge in the State, and the Racist New York State Attorney General, the most corrupt & incompetent A.G. in…
The 2024 presidential election is less than a year away -- and the economy is going to be a top issue for most Americans. Half of Americans say their financial situation is worse off than it was three...
A letter from the president’s lawyer tells Republicans they’re doing bad work but doesn’t say the White House won’t cooperate.
The UK's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update that Russia was thought to have deployed its A-50 Mainstay D aircraft to find targets for its air defenses.
The IDF said its strikes in northern Gaza had killed Hamas fighters and destroyed "terrorist infrastructure".
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job. “This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a
Since the Hamas atrocities of 7 October, the US Navy has been proactively moving large numbers of warships around the Middle East with a view to deterring other regional actors from joining in the Hamas-Israel war. It has been a display of maritime manoeuvre at its most fundamental and effective – two nuclear powered aircraft carriers with air wings the size of most air forces, nine cruisers and destroyers and an unknown number of submarines: all essentially warning Iran and her terrorist proxie
Two bodies of female hostages abducted by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel have been found adjacent to Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Sharif, Israel Defense Forces said.
Courts in four states have now knocked down claims that Trump should be kicked off the ballot. But experts say the legal fight is far from over.
Russian propaganda has taken an unusual turn by actively promoting participation in the Avdiivka assault as if it were a thrilling tourist adventure, rather than a direct ticket to hell.
Both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have lost some luster among Floridians, according to a recent poll. The Mainstreet Research and Florida Atlantic University poll found Trump’s unfavorability rating at 55 percent among Florida voters, up from 47 percent in the early summer. His favorability was down to 43 percent from…
Adam Kinzinger joins The Lead.