Jeremiah: DeSean Jackson would be my NFL player comp for Xavier Worthy
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah reveals former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson would be my NFL player comp for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah reveals former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson would be my NFL player comp for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
Braden Fiske of Florida State wowed with his speed and got the Chiefs’ star quarterback to joke about it.
Some reports indicate the trade market for Justin Fields has been slow, but others are saying a deal could be coming soon.
Sharlene Mawdsley is disqualified after qualifying for the 400m final at the World Indoor Championships as the Ireland's team appeal is rejected.
The 2024 NFL free agency period begins March 13, following a two-day legal tampering period. Here are the 50 hottest free agents you need to know.
The details, provided by the PGA Tour's TourCast, are ugly.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also addressed a ruling by a judge requiring him to take a paternity test in case regarding him being the biological father of a 27-year-old woman.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving Carolina. Anaheim received Toronto's third-round pick in 2025 in the deal announced Thursday night, while Carolina gets Toronto's sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Ducks will pay 50% of Lyubushkin's remaining salary this season, while the Hurricanes will pay an additional percentage.
VANCOUVER — A commitment to supporting a winning team, a strong relationship with management and talk of the club's long-term vision helped convince Vancouver star centre Elias Pettersson to tie his long-term future to the Canucks. The team announced Saturday that Pettersson has agreed to an eight-year contract extension. Terms of the deal, which kicks in next season, were not disclosed. Media reports indicate the extension is worth an average annual value of US$11.6 million. "I'm super excited,
Ian MauleAfter he was caught in a brawl during a youth football event in Atlanta that resulted in a viral video, NFL free agent Cam Newton is finally addressing what went down. On the latest episode of his podcast 4th & 1, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback said he’s “disappointed” in his behavior that day.“I let my emotions get the best of me, and it should not have been called for," Newton said of the incident.Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and
Meghan Markle was pictured enjoying a lavish ski trip with her friends and children, Archie and Lilibet in new photos. See images.
The Missouri DE said the 21 reps he did during the bench press aren't an accurate reflection of what he can do.
Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two, with Sergio Perez second.
REGINA — Host Saskatchewan eked out a tense win and defending champion Brad Gushue won a game that included an unpleasant interaction with a spectator to open the Canadian men's curling championship Friday. Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen fought off a persistent Prince Edward Island team skipped by Tyler Smith to win 7-6, while Gushue prevailed 7-4 over Nova Scotia's Matthew Manuel. In other Montana's Brier games, Aaron Sluchinski doubled Kevin Koe 8-4 in a battle of Alberta, and Northwest Territorie
After winning her battle for Canadian citizenship earlier this year, teenage surfer Erin Brooks won't be wearing the Maple Leaf at the Paris Olympics. Brooks has been eliminated at the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games, the final Olympic qualifier that wraps up Sunday in Puerto Rico. Brooks, one of six Canadians competing, was knocked out of Round 2 by France's Vahiné Fierro and then eliminated in Thursday's repechage round. Canadians Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, who is provisionally qualified for the Olympic
Javelinas, which are most active at night, dug up big swaths of grass at this scenic golf course.
Ayesha Curry announced she is expecting her fourth child. Ayesha and Steph Curry shared the news on the first cover of her skincare line's magazine.
With the final weeks of the NHL season here, every move is important. Any of these skaters could contribute to your late-season fantasy run.
It sounds like the Bears might have to wait for a Justin Fields trade market to develop.
Father Time is likely to take another loss on Saturday. LeBron James is nine points away from becoming the first NBA player to reach 40,000. It’s obviously reasonable to think that he’ll get it when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. James has scored at least nine points in each of his last 762 games that count, including playoffs. He’s been held under nine points a total of nine times in 21 seasons. In other words, 40,000 is about to happen. And since 50,000 points prob
Anthony Kim's second round couldn't have started much worse, but he salvaged the day with steady play.