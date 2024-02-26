Jerami Grant drills the trey

The Canadian Press

Adam Ruzicka's contract is being terminated by the Arizona Coyotes after he cleared unconditional waivers on Saturday. The Coyotes put him on waivers Friday after Ruzicka posted to social media a video showing him with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced only that Ruzicka went on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment. The NHL Players' Association has 60 days to file a grievance on Ruzicka's behalf. Ruzicka