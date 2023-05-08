Jeopardy! Masters | Morning Blend
Six all-time greats. One incredible tournament. ABC's Jeopardy! Masters premieres tonight! We're talking with host and GOAT Ken Jennings.
Six all-time greats. One incredible tournament. ABC's Jeopardy! Masters premieres tonight! We're talking with host and GOAT Ken Jennings.
Hondo is feeling a “lot bit sad.” Shemar Moore, who has played Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on S.W.A.T. since 2017, expressed his sorrow and frustration via Instagram late Friday over CBS’s decision to ax the drama after six seasons. He also pointed out that his show’s cancellation would leave network TV without the only African […]
THE PERFORMER | Ramón Rodríguez THE SHOW | ABC’s Will Trent THE EPISODE | “It Was the 80s” (May 2, 2023) THE PERFORMANCE | You don’t deliver a freshman season that earns a rare average grade of “A+” without having something really special going on. And for Will Trent, that added oomph came from a […]
Fans have wondered whether Rick Grimes always had that maddened, brutal leader in him or if it was born from the apocalypse.
Lucy Fallon played Bethany Platt from 2015 until 2020 and Tina O'Brien shared a sweet throwback of her former co-star.
Let me begin this little American Idol rant by answering the question I posed in my headline: No, it’s not too soon. What’s that, you say? “But there are still eight singers left in the competition”? You’re not wrong… but neither am I. This may be one of the most talented group of Idol finalists […]
This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and our monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 600 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. […]
The British actor got candid about her decision on “Podcrushed” hosted by Netflix star Penn Badgley.
Where does Cyber Intelligence Specialist Ernie Malik possibly go after setting foot on (a simulated) Mars? TVLine spoke with NCIS: Hawai’i cast member Jason Antoon about (space)suiting up, his big audition “don’t,” giving #Kacy fans what they need and the final three episodes of Season 2 (which kick off this Monday at 10/9c). TVLINE | For […]
Grey's Anatomy star Jeffrey Dean Morgan said he begged the show's creator Shonda Rhimes not to kill off his character Denny Duquette.
"It’s definitely an episode that I understand if people are like, 'What the f--k was that?' but it's my favorite," the actor/writer/director tells TheWrap
Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey battle between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas is the latest example of a reality show about a family imploding
With another writers’ strike fully underway in Hollywood, we’re more grateful than ever for the TV dialogue that made our latest Quotes of the Week compilation. (Speaking of the strike, go here for continued updates on how your favorite shows might be impacted by the work stoppage.) In the list below, we’ve gathered more than […]
The Night Agent's Robert Patrick will replace 24 star Rory Cochrane in Reacher season 2
Episode 7 will have you asking yourself what you even even want to happen by the time the HBO series wraps its final episode.
"I'm a little bit sad. I'm a lotta bit sad," the show's star said
"I’m always impressed with the elasticity of this tone of what the show can hold,” the actress tells TheWrap
What happens when you take the writing of comedies like 30 Rock and The Office, and you set them in a television station? We’re going to find out. This morning, WPTV’s T.A. Walker is shining a light on the new show filmed in Boca and Fort. Lauderdale called Just My Type. T.A. you're in our newsroom trying to figure out if the comedic scenes in this series would happen here at WPTV...
"The world took us in and embraced us and the ratings have only gotten better and better and better," Moore said, adding that the CBS series' cancellation "makes no sense"
American Idol has announced its substitute judges for this weekend’s show following Katy Perry’s and Lionel Richie’s withdrawals.
Netflix is set to give its hit reality series “Love Is Blind” a German-language adaptation. The format makeover, currently in production, will bring together singletons in Germany, Austria and Swiss who have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating. Netflix is rolling off the success of “Too Hot To Handle: Germany.” As […]