Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, took the stand Monday at the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on the stand at the downtown Los Angeles courtroom before a lunch break, becoming the fourth woman Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting to testify at the former movie magnate's trial. The 48-year-old Siebel Newsom was “a powerless actor trying to make her way in Hollywood” in 2005 when Weinstein raped her during what she thought was going to be a meeting to discuss her career at a Beverly Hills hotel, Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said during the trial's opening statements. Weinstein's lawyers say the two had consensual sex and that she sought to use the powerful producer to advance her career.