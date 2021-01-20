Jennifer Lopez performs at 59th inauguration
Jennifer Lopez sings during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC, before he is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
After locking up top free-agent outfielder George Springer on Wednesday night, the Blue Jays have agreed to a three-year deal with Michael Brantley, according to Hazel Mae.
Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.
After 17 seasons, the quarterback is ready to move on to the next phase of his life.
After losing an edge, Brendan Lemieux dove in front of a couple hard-nosed shots coming off the stick of Devils blueliner P.K. Subban.
Mike Babcock (somewhat) acknowledged his faults while also disputing details surrounding some unflattering accusations made by his former star players.
The NBA commissioner believes players can play a prominent role in advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets have yet to lead a contest in regulation and yet they've won two of their three games to start the NHL season.
Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
Brown delivered the news to his Instagram followers while apparently still under the influence of anesthesia.
Sarah Thomas became the first full-time woman official in the NFL in 2015.
The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
It remains to be seen how Kyrie Irving will fit in with his superstar teammates James Harden and Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets but the past couple of weeks have forced all basketball fans to wonder who the real Kyrie is and if in fact the 28-year-old is under-appreciated.
Caris LeVert is out indefinitely after doctors discovered a mass on his left kidney.
Tiger Woods won't take part in the Genesis Invitational, but will still serve as its host.
Conor McGregor is being sued by a woman and her mother for alleged personal injury.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have signed free agent outfielder Michael Brantley to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports. Sportsnet was first to report the deal. The Blue Jays didn't immediately respond for comment. The move Wednesday comes a day after the Blue Jays agreed on a reported six-year, US$150-million deal with outfielder George Springer — a teammate of Brantley's with the Houston Astros — pending a physical. The 33-year-old Brantley is a four-time all-star. He is the son of former Seattle Mariners outfielder and Blue Jays hitting coach Mickey Brantley. Michael Brantley signed with the Astros prior to the 2019 season after playing with Cleveland from 2009-18. Brantley batted .300 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games last season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press
REGINA — American wide receiver Demarcus Ayers and defensive back Christian Campbell have opted back into their contracts with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Ayers comes to the Roughriders after three seasons in the NFL with Chicago, New England and Pittsburgh. The University of Houston product was a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016. Campbell was a sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2018. He spent parts of two seasons in the NFL with Arizona, New Orleans and San Francisco. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press
Former Lions tight end Dan Campbell will replace Matt Patricia in Detroit.
The video featuring the dreams of a young Black girl from Oakland ends with chants of MVP. Madame Vice President.
Calgary will not host the world snowboard and freestyle championship next month. The international governing body of skiing (FIS), Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard have abandoned plans to hold the championship Feb. 24 to March 14. Calgary would have been a substitute host for the championship, originally scheduled to be held in China as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Uncertainty over international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the primary reason to stop pursuing an event that would have brought roughly 500 athletes to Calgary. “Over the past few weeks, our teams have had extensive meetings with all of our key stakeholders including FIS, along with our generous corporate and government partners at all levels," Freestyle Canada chief executive officer Peter Judge said Wednesday in a statement. "At the end of the day — after reviewing all facets of the event — we simply ran out of runway to make these world championships a reality." “While we are gutted, the safety and health of our athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff is, and always will be, our top priority. COVID-19 continues to evolve globally, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of our broader sport community at this time.” Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard were working on hosting a month-long series of international events at Canada Olympic Park, which would have included the world championship. “We were endeavouring to give our fans watching at home a much-needed respite from the current climate," Canada Snowboard executive director Dustin Heise said. "But at this point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change — the right thing to do for our athletes and broader community, is to pause. "While this is disappointing, we will now turn our focus to applying that work to bringing the world back to Canada next season in an effort to help our athletes fully prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.” Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard will instead try to bring a series of World Cup events to Calgary in December. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press