Jenna Dewan shares steamy photos of herself and fiancé Steve Kazee in hot springs
Jenna Dewan celebrated her birthday in her birthday suit — and has the photos to prove it.
With two 3-pointers, Steph Curry will pass Ray Allen for the most made in NBA history.
The Toronto Raptors poured in a season-high 70 points in the first half to cruise to a 124-101 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.
The $380 million the survivors received in federal court will help pay for the care they still require to this day. But you can't put a dollar figure on what they truly lost.
The Packers' coach is winning games at an uncommon rate.
Kim Ng became the first and only woman to be named GM in one of North America's major men's sports leagues when she was hired by the Miami Marlins in 2020.
The Rams hadn't had a quality win in a while.
Isaiah Thomas will play with the Grand Rapids Gold at the G League Showcase starting on Sunday in Las Vegas.
The NFL is expected to announce that Allegiant Stadium will host the Super Bowl in 2024 later this week.
Arians previously said of Brown: "He screws up one time, he’s gone."
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses what he's seen differently in Scottie Barnes over the past handful of games after the rookie's recent mini slump, and why he feels Barnes fits so well on Toronto's second unit. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Bellamy spent part of his fraudulently obtained funds on jewelry and a casino trip, according to court records.
Assemble while you can. Olympic participation appears unlikely, so let's unveil a roster while it's still possible.
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has partnered with the University of Toronto to launch a new scholarship to support a Black or Indigenous student through their undergraduate degree.
The Flames will also shut down their training facilities during that period as a precaution.
"Teachers battling for dollar bills to spend in their classrooms for the amusement of the masses is totally normal ... and not at all horrifying."
Eeli Tolvanen and Ryan Johansen are two members of the Predators worth adding for Week 10 of the fantasy hockey season.
Former coach turned analyst John Tortorella made more waves on ESPN, suggesting Trevor Zegras's remarkable assist was bad for the game. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie explain why that's wildly incorrect.
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle’s Saudi ownership can start signing up sponsors from the kingdom after new English Premier League rules were introduced to end the brief ban on clubs bringing in such deals to potentially inflate income. After the Saudi state’s sovereign wealth fund took control of Newcastle, a freeze on any clubs signing commercial deals with companies linked to their investors was rushed through temporarily by rivals in October to prevent them being used unfairly to comply with financia
HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Pablo Mastroeni was given the job as permanent head coach of Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake, 3 1/2 months after he took over as interim coach. The 45-year-old, a former U.S. national team midfielder, was head coach of Colorado from 2014 until he was fired in August 2017 with a record that season of six wins, 12 losses and four draws. He was a Houston assistant coach in 2020, then was hired by Salt Lake last Jan. 5 as an assistant to Freddy Juarez. Mastroeni was appoin
Veteran speed skater Laurent Dubreuil is having a career season many, many years after he took up the sport. So he faces a friendly and blunt question from podcast host Anastasia Bucsis: "What took you so long?" Dubreuil is quick to acknowledge that he had some great advantages coming up in Canada's most successful Olympic sport. For starters, he is the child of two Olympians — Robert Dubreuil and Ariane Loignon. Having made their mark on the sports world, there was no stage parenting going on a