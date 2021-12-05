Jenks wins 6A-1 Title 30-15

The Canadian Press

Darren Moulding had seen signs of fracture within Team Bottcher well before things came to a head for the reigning national men's champions this week. A group text about a sponsorship request led to an in-person team meeting at the Edmonton home of lead Karrick Martin on Friday evening. Moulding was joined at the sitdown by Martin, skip Brendan Bottcher and second Brad Thiessen. "When I showed up, I walked in the door and they basically just told me I was cut," Moulding said. Team Bottcher issue