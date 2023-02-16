Jen Shah Gets a Meaningful Tattoo Dedicated to Her Family Before Reporting for Prison
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star brought her son Omar along to get his own meaningful tattoo
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star brought her son Omar along to get his own meaningful tattoo
Donna D'Errico just showed off her sculpted abs and butt in two new Instagram photos wearing lingerie and a thong bikini bottom. Donna follows a vegan diet.
She bared it all to put a smile on her husband's face.
Russia has renewed efforts to take the town of Vuhledar as it starts its new spring offensive, leaving many wounded, dead, or captured.
‘The war will take on a completely different nature,’ Lukashenko says
Elizabeth Hurley rocked a totally nude look, with sculpted legs and butt in a new Instagram photo. She is a big proponent of found fitness and enjoys gardening.
The comic promised to keep triggering the Fox News host.
The star, 57, doesn't put herself on any strict diets or intensive workout regimes, but strives to live a healthy lifestyle.
The demise of Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s First Minister is further vindication for the adage “Go Woke, Go Broke”.
The actress, who died at age 82 on Feb. 15, is survived by her two children, Damon and Tahnee
A woman accused of decapitating a man in Wisconsin attacked her lawyer in court on Tuesday.Taylor Schabusiness, 25, attacked her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in Brown County circuit court just moments after he had asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defence expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.After Judge Thomas Walsh agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Jolly and was wrestled to the courtroom floor by a deputy.The courtroom was then cleared before the hearing resumed.
A man who was walking his dog early Sunday north of Toronto was shot at 13 times in a "callous act of violence" after he gestured at a speeding vehicle, York Regional Police say. The man, 65, is now in critical condition in hospital fighting for his life and the attack has stunned the small community where he lives. Police are seeking two people in connection with the drive-by shooting, which happened in King Township near the Town of Schomberg, west of Newmarket. Officers were alerted at 8:40 a
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club. On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd. A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and
CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti
DeSantis told all public universities to hand over the medical records of all trans students. Students are calling it a breach of trans rights.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersDon’t look now, but the Republican Party appears to have a new up-and-coming fabulist in Congress—and her name is Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).On this week’s episode of Fever Dreams, hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill dive into what appears to be a trend for young Republicans with political aspirations—embellishing key elements of their backstories in an attempt to better fit the mold of a GOP congressperson.Luna, for her part, appears
He lived his final days under “hellish conditions” in a bare cell, described as a dog kennel, at the Alabama jail, the lawsuit says.
Leon walked in Luis De Javier's show alongside Julia Fox
Why the U.S. used missiles, not cheap bullets, to shoot down Chinese balloon, 3 unidentified objects
“I like this red one piece better than the other one,” the 54-year-old OnlyFans creator cheekily said in reference to her Baywatch swimsuit