The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Scotiabank said Wednesday that it is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce, becoming the latest Canadian bank to trim staff amid continued economic uncertainty. The bank said the cuts, which work out to around 2,700 staff, come as a result of bank digitization and automation, as well as streamlining efforts and shifting consumer preferences. Scotiabank is moving to reduce costs as it looks to restore positive operating leverage, as well as work toward a strategic refresh