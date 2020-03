Who are the Toronto Maple Leafs? We don’t know! Mere days after getting swept by the three worst teams in the Western Conference, the Leafs came back home on Tuesday night and promptly bounced the juggernaut Tampa Bay Lightning. Justin and Mike delve into everything about the game: Morgan Rielly’s return, Frederik Andersen’s resurgence, the new media access rules, and much more!

Scroll to continue with content Ad