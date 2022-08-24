Jeimer Candelario's snag

The Canadian Press

Lauren Kim's first golf clubs were a plastic set her parents bought her as a toddler. When she fired a hard shot into their new TV, her parents knew it was time to take her to the family driving range. "I fell in love with the game," said Kim, whose parents own the Peace Arch Driving Range in south Surrey, B.C. Passed down from her grandparents, it's been in the family for more than 30 years. The 17-year-old Kim is dominating the women's golf at the Canada Summer Games, shooting a 67 to shatter