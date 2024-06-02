Jeimer Candelario's RBI single
Jeimer Candelario lines an RBI single to center field, tying the score at 5-5 in the 4th inning
Payton Henry, a Blue Jays minor leaguer, is reportedly doing well.
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.
Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored goals in the second half to give Real Madrid its 15th Champions League title with a 2–0 win over Borussia Dortmund.
Mike Brown could make up to $10 million annually with the Kings.
Even before his injury, Acuña was one of many Braves struggling at the plate, and the team now faces a roster-wide power outage.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Jake Mintz is joined by Chelsea Janes to talk about the Jorge Lopez-New York Mets situation that occurred on Wednesday, the Blue Jays going night mode with their City Connect uniforms, an injury to the Yankees' rotation and give their Good, Bad, Uggla picks for the week.
The Pistons last won a postseason game in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2019.
Boston has been the best team in the league all season.
In today's edition: Ángel Hernández calls it quits, Minnesota wins PWHL title, college football mulls new revenue stream, a 12-year wait for a gold medal, and more.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
Andy Behrens dives into the disrespect one of the most consistent receivers of all time is getting in early fantasy football drafts.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
After it took off on social media, Justin Fields officially shut down the idea that he’d be playing on special teams for the Steelers.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook when he joined the rival Cubs.
Hall of Fame basketball legend and broadcaster Bill Walton has died at the age of 71.
A league without a fully operational Acuña is a less interesting, less enjoyable league. His absence will be loud.
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.